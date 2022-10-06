Before Friday night, check the list of 'World's 50 best bars'

SIDECAR, New Delhi | Google map photos

It's just about some 24 hours to your Friday night, all set for your drinks party? If you are looking out for classy and well-rated bars to enjoy a sip of wine or whiskey, we have you covered.

The fifty best bars across the globe were announced earlier this week. In a press release, World’s 50 Best Bars content director Mark Sansom offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to the bars on the list.

"Delighted to once again be able to showcase the incredible diversity of the global bar sector, from grand hotel bars and dive bars to neighborhood speakeasies and stunning rooftop spaces," Mark added.

In India, New Delhi's Sidecar marked its place at the 26th position. Meanwhile, it was noted that in Asia, Jigger & Pony in Singapore won the award for being the 'Best Bar' in the continent.

Here's the entire list of World's 50 best bars:

1 Paradiso, Barcelona

2 Tayēr + Elementary, London

3 Sips, Barcelona

4 Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

5 Little Red Door, Paris

6 Double Chicken Please, New York

7 Two Schmucks, Barcelona

8 Connaught Bar, London

9 Katana Kitten, New York

10 Alquímico, Cartagena

11 Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

12 Jigger & Pony, Singapore

13 Hanky Panky, Mexico City

14 BKK Social Club, Bangkok

15 Salmon Guru, Madrid

16 Drink Kong, Rome

17 Coa, Hong Kong

18 Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

19 The Clumsies, Athens

20 Baba au Rum, Athens

21 Café La Trova, Miami

22 Attaboy, New York

23 Satan’s Whiskers, London

24 Tropic City, Bangkok

25 Kumiko, Chicago

26 Sidecar, New Delhi

27 Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

28 Argo, Hong Kong

29 Maybe Sammy, Sydney

30 Swift, London

31 Line, Athens

32 Baltra Bar, Mexico City

33 Manhattan, Singapore

34 Overstory, New York

35 1930, Milan

36 Dante, New York

37 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London

38 Zuma, Dubai

39 Locale Firenze, Florence

40 Red Frog, Lisbon

41 Cantina OK! Sydney

42 CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

43 Himkok, Oslo

44 Carnaval, Lima

45 Galaxy Bar, Dubai

46 L’Antiquario, Naples

47 Employees Only, New York

48 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

49 Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm

50 Bulgari Bar, Dubai

