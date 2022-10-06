Before Friday night, check the list of 'World's 50 best bars'

It's just about some 24 hours to your Friday night, all set for your drinks party? If you are looking out for classy and well-rated bars to enjoy a sip of wine or whiskey, we have you covered.
The fifty best bars across the globe were announced earlier this week. In a press release, World’s 50 Best Bars content director Mark Sansom offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to the bars on the list.
"Delighted to once again be able to showcase the incredible diversity of the global bar sector, from grand hotel bars and dive bars to neighborhood speakeasies and stunning rooftop spaces," Mark added.
In India, New Delhi's Sidecar marked its place at the 26th position. Meanwhile, it was noted that in Asia, Jigger & Pony in Singapore won the award for being the 'Best Bar' in the continent.
Here's the entire list of World's 50 best bars:
1 Paradiso, Barcelona
2 Tayēr + Elementary, London
3 Sips, Barcelona
4 Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
5 Little Red Door, Paris
6 Double Chicken Please, New York
7 Two Schmucks, Barcelona
8 Connaught Bar, London
9 Katana Kitten, New York
10 Alquímico, Cartagena
11 Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
12 Jigger & Pony, Singapore
13 Hanky Panky, Mexico City
14 BKK Social Club, Bangkok
15 Salmon Guru, Madrid
16 Drink Kong, Rome
17 Coa, Hong Kong
18 Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires
19 The Clumsies, Athens
20 Baba au Rum, Athens
21 Café La Trova, Miami
22 Attaboy, New York
23 Satan’s Whiskers, London
24 Tropic City, Bangkok
25 Kumiko, Chicago
26 Sidecar, New Delhi
27 Tres Monos, Buenos Aires
28 Argo, Hong Kong
29 Maybe Sammy, Sydney
30 Swift, London
31 Line, Athens
32 Baltra Bar, Mexico City
33 Manhattan, Singapore
34 Overstory, New York
35 1930, Milan
36 Dante, New York
37 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London
38 Zuma, Dubai
39 Locale Firenze, Florence
40 Red Frog, Lisbon
41 Cantina OK! Sydney
42 CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
43 Himkok, Oslo
44 Carnaval, Lima
45 Galaxy Bar, Dubai
46 L’Antiquario, Naples
47 Employees Only, New York
48 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
49 Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm
50 Bulgari Bar, Dubai
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)