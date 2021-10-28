Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain reveals the ultimate guide to glowing skin for people in their 30s

Your 30s can look as youthful as your 20s by regularly following a well-articulated skincare regime, proper food behaviour, and ensuring a well-timed sleep cycle. As we begin ageing, which mainly commences post the 30s, our skin starts losing its natural glow, and metabolism slows down due to a decrease in the synthesis of a protein called collagen and elastin. Therefore with a little more care and attention, our skin can retain its youthful, lush and healthy look.

Regular hydration and the three core principles of CTM, i.e. cleansing, toning, moisturising, cannot be stressed enough if you want to emphasise on self-care. All these could be done using organic and Ayurvedic products as well for long term and efficacious results.

Mandatorily begin your mornings with a light cleansing using natural remedies such as honey and milk paste, honey and lemon, aloe vera gel, honey and coconut oil. Apply toner to help tighten pores and discard toxins. This will help your skin balance the pH. End your skincare regime with moisturiser to keep your skin layers hydrated.

Exfoliation

Exfoliation in regular intervals in a week becomes imperative to unclog pores and remove dead skin cells. It is recommended that you exfoliate at least twice a week. Exfoliation also stimulates the production of collagen, which is a protein that gives a plump and vibrant look, fosters skin elasticity, reduces fine lines and tightens skin. Products containing high content of natural acids found in fruits such as citrus fruits, apples, grapes, tomato juice, etc., when used twice a week, can help in revitalising skin.

Use sunscreen

An additional key practice should be to inculcate the use of sunscreen regularly to shield from the detrimental effects of ultra-violet rays. Dark circles, puffy eyes and under-eye dryness are certain conditions that may appear accentuated after you hit your 30s. This is the reason why you need to use an eye cream suitable for your skin type and skin requirement. Make sure to gently apply the eye cream as the region around the eye is the tenderest.

Collagen synthesis

Collagen synthesis is imperative to keep the skin firm and retain its strength as this protein acts as the building block for connective tissues. As we grow old, due to a dip in collagen production, the skin grows wrinkly and saggy. To boost the synthesis of collagen naturally, by consuming beans, garlic, carrot, citrus fruits, flaxseeds, leafy vegetables, cabbage, avocados, tomatoes, strawberries, etc. These vegetables and fruits also help in keeping the water content high, hydrating your body. Moreover, they are full of anti-oxidants helping in brightening the skin and smoothening the fine lines.

Face Massage

Another skincare tip that must not be underestimated and preferably practised since the 20s is face massage. Face massages can work wonders for face upliftment, vibrant and luscious appearance, minimising fine lines, and many more. Systematic application of gentle pressure stimulates blood circulation that helps in skin rejuvenation resulting in brighter skin tone. Face massage can also help in collagen synthesis.

Natural face packs

Ensure that you take care of your skin by putting on organic and homemade face masks. Face masks of honey, yoghurt, aloe vera, or banana can help in removing dead skins and unclogging pores. Thereafter use of a moisturiser can help seal the moisture, which is essential for healthy skin.

Workout

Last but never the least is regular exercising. This is the best way to keep your body and mind healthy. All the benefits of exercising are reflected on your skin as well. Exercising helps in discarding the non-essential and waste materials from underneath the skin layers in the form of sweat and maintaining overall fitness.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:00 AM IST