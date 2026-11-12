Beats Of Tradition: Meghalaya Marks 50 Years Of Wangala Festival With 1,000 From November 11 To 14; Check Details Here

Beats Of Tradition: Meghalaya Marks 50th 1000 Drums Wangala Festival From November 11 To 14; Check Details Here | Wangala Festival | X/Indianbackdrop

Meghalaya is celebrating its 50th 100 Drums Wangala Festival, which is being held from November 11 to November 14, 2026, at Garo Heritage Village, Wangala A'dam, Chibagre, in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district. The Golden Jubilee marks the 50th anniversary of the organised festival, which began in 1976. The festival, which aims to enter the Guinness World Records, includes preparations of Rs 20 crore for developing Wangala A'dam and Rs 6 crore for organising the festival. Here's everything you need to know.

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Meghalaya celebrates 50th 100 Drums Wangala Festival

Meghalaya, the part of the Seven Sisters states, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival. The festival, which began on Wednesday, November 11, will run until November 14, 2026. This special edition features a Rhythm of 1,000 Drums performance and 3,000 dancers. A handloom and handicraft exhibition with 300 stalls was also inaugurated.

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State and central leaders are gracing the four-day milestone celebration. On November 11, CM Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the event and joined in the drumming. Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled as the chief guest. Apart from him, Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar is scheduled to attend as the chief guest.

Guinness World Record attempt

A key highlight of the Golden Jubilee festivities will be a scheduled attempt to set a Guinness World Record on November 14, with an anticipated 1,000 traditional drums played simultaneously in a unique performance. The occasion is anticipated to offer a momentous peak to the four-day festivities.

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About Wangala Festival

The Wangala Festival, a festival of 100 Drums, is an important harvest festival which is celebrated by the Garo tribe in the Indian state of Meghalaya. The harvest festival is also celebrated in Bangladesh. The celebration of the Wangala Festival marks the end of a period of toil, which brings good output in the fields. The festival is when tribals offer sacrifices to please their main deity, Saljong – the Sun God. It is generally celebrated for two or three days and sometimes continues for even a week. The festival is celebrated in a grand way in Tura and the West Garo Hills village of Sadolpara by the Garo tribe in Meghalaya.