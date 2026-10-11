Bathukamma 2026: Telangana Celebrates Floral Festival Honouring Nature And Goddess Gauri; All You Need To Know |

Bathukamma, Telangana's iconic floral festival, is celebrated with great enthusiasm, bringing communities together to honour nature, flowers and Goddess Gauri. The festival began with Engili Pula Bathukamma on Saturday, October 10, 2026, one day before Navratri. It holds immense cultural significance in the state, particularly among women, who create colourful floral arrangements, sing traditional songs and participate in community celebrations. The festival will end on October 18, 2026.

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Bathukamma Festival Begins

The nine-day Bathukamma festival began on Saturday, October 10, 2026. It is Telangana's special festival of flowers. Women create Bathukamma arrangements using colourful flowers such as gunugu, tangedu, marigold and chrysanthemum. The flowers are arranged in layers to form a tall, dome-like structure, with a small idol of Goddess Gauramma (Gauri), made of turmeric, placed on top.

Observed during the Hindu months of Bhadrapada and Ashwayuja, Bathukamma typically coincides with the Navratri season. The festival culminates with Saddula Bathukamma, the grand finale marked by prayers, festivities and the immersion of floral arrangements in water bodies.

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What Is Bathukamma Festival?

The word Bathukamma is commonly interpreted as 'Mother Goddess, come alive' or 'Mother Goddess, live'. The festival is associated with Goddess Gauri, a form of Goddess Parvati, and celebrates the relationship between women, nature and the divine feminine.

Bathukamma is especially significant in Telangana, where it represents the region's cultural identity, traditions and community spirit. Women of different age groups gather to celebrate the occasion.

Why Are Flowers Important During Bathukamma?

Flowers are at the heart of Bathukamma celebrations. Women arrange seasonal flowers in layers to create the distinctive floral structure. Commonly used flowers include gunugu, tangedu, marigold, and chrysanthemum, depending on local availability.

These floral arrangements are placed in courtyards or public spaces, where women gather around them, sing folk songs and perform traditional dances. The flowers also reflect the seasonal abundance of nature after the monsoon.

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How Is Bathukamma Celebrated?

The celebrations begin with Engili Pula Bathukamma and continue over nine days, with each day having its own customs and traditional food offerings.

Women dress in colourful traditional attire, prepare floral arrangements, sing folk songs and clap their hands as they dance in circles around the Bathukamma.

On the final day, known as Saddula Bathukamma, the festivities reach their peak. The floral arrangements are traditionally immersed in nearby lakes, ponds or other water bodies.