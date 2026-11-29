Inspired by a fictional character from progressive metal band Queensryche's 1988 album Operation: Mindcrime, Mumbai bassist Riju Dasgupta called himself Dr Hex. He has been an active force on Mumbai's metal scene, as founding member of the bands Albatross and Primitiv.

After the bands folded up in 2020, he appeared as a guest with various musicians. Now, Dasgupta is gearing up for his own gig under the name Dr Hex. Part of a nu-metal night put together by Sanish Tiwari at AntiSocial, Lower Parel, on December 10, he will be joined by vocalists Yati Acharya and Vineet Sharma, guitarists Varun Singh and Rishabh Ravi, and drummer Andy Rao. Metal veteran The Demonstealer will make a guest appearance.

“Sanish has been doing these nu-metal nights for a while. As my music isn’t exactly nu-metal, we are making a few concessions. Besides songs by Albatross and Primitiv, we shall play covers of Yngwie Malmsteen and Judas Priest,” says Dasgupta. The evening will also feature popular bands Scribe and Gutslit.

Albatross was formed in 2008, and its songs explored theme of horror. The name was inspired by a bird in the Samuel Taylor Coleridge poem The Rime Of The Ancient Mariner, which was also used as the title of an Iron Maiden song. The band released the EP Dinner Is You, the split album The Kissing Flies, and the full-length album Fear From The Skies.

“We chose unusual themes. There would be a theatrical element where each song told a horror story,” recalls Dasgupta. He adds, “The Kissing Flies is about a guy who goes to his native place and finds that the place is haunted not by demonic entities but by thousands of huge flies who sit on your face and suck blood.”

Besides Dasgupta, Albatross consisted of Diposhree Das on vocals, Vigneshkumar Venkatraman, Nishith Hegde and Varun Singh on guitars, and Jay Thacker on drums. The band also did regular gigs, touring Australia and many places in India. It was a regular at the crowd-funded festival Control-ALT-Delete in Mumbai, but stopped performing once the Pandemic began. “It was a great run, and at one point we had three guitarists in the vein of Iron Maiden. One of them, Varun Singh, will play at the AntiSocial gig,” says Dasgupta.

Primitiv was formed in 2013, and Dasgupta played in both bands. He recalls, “I was good friends with Nitin Rajan, who joined the group as vocalist, and guitarist Rajarshi Bhattacharyya. One day, some of us jammed when musicians for a show couldn’t turn up. We realised we shared a good chemistry and that led to the formation of Primitiv.”

Besides these three, the band consisted of guitarist Kiron Kumar and drummer Pushkar Joshi. At that point, Dasgupta wanted to explore themes other than horror, and was also getting deeply into dystopian science fiction. The new outfit helped him get the right platform for that.

Primitiv released the album Immortal And Vile in 2016, and the single The Skull And The Stick a few years later. They remained active on the live circuit. Sadly, Rajan and Bhattacharyya passed away due to illness in late 2020, and the band had to discontinue.

For a few years, Dasgupta guested on shows with other metal musicians. He tried to get together with former bandmates but either they had fresh commitments, or the wavelengths didn’t match. He says, “There was a time when I was semi-retired. Things changed when I met Sanish and Yati and all these guys. Varun Singh of Albatross now plays with this band Runway Historia. He suggested we do some of the old material and it’s great he is joining us.”

Dasgupta says he is impressed with the way Sanish Tiwari pulls in a crowd at his events. He adds, “I always love playing in a place where there are a lot of people. It inspires you to interact more. So when Sanish invited me, I agreed immediately.”

Besides his involvement with music, Dasgupta works as a journalist with a sports website. His specialisation is interviewing wrestlers. As he says, he loves both fields, but the role of Dr Hex gives him most satisfaction.