Basant Panchami 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Pooja is celebrated to pay tribute to Goddess Saraswati. Students, musicians and artists thank the goddess of wisdom for showering blessings on them.

Basant Panchami welcomes the spring season. People often dress in yellow clothes to celebrate the festival. It also marks the start of preparation for Holi which is celebrated around 40 days later.

The festival is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. However, flying kites on this day is a custom which is followed pan India.

Here are the best wishes, messages and quotes to share on Basant Panchmi.

"May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends."



"With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami!"

"May the occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to You, May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All Your Wishes Come True."

"May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to you, May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswat and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami."

"Basant Panchami ka ye pyara tyohar, jeevan mein laaye khushiyan apaar, Saraswati viraaje aapke dwar, Shubh kaamna hamari karein sweekar. Happy Basant Panchami!"

"On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields, fly kites and soar into the sky like them, welcome the spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchami."

"Spring is in air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!"

"Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turns into happy shades too. Let’s make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature Happy Basant Panchami!"

"No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing you…Happy Basant Panchami."