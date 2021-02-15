Basant Panchami 2021: Significance, tithi, muhurat, vidhi - All you need to know

Basant Panchmi will be celebrated on 16th February this year. Dedicated to Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, arts and music, Basant Panchmi or Vasant Panchmi is also known as 'Saraswati Pooja'.

Celebrated during 'Shukla Paksha' in the month of Magha of the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchmi is considered as one of the most pious day in the Hindu calendar.

Here's the Basant Panchmi puja tithi, muhurat and vidhi-

Basant Panchami 2021 Date and Time:

Basant Panchami will be celebrated on February 16 (Tuesday). The Panchami tithi will start at 3.36 AM on February 16 and will continue till 5.46 am on February 17.

Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2021 Shubh Muhurat:

The best time or Shubh Muhurat to do Saraswati Pooja on Basant Panchmi is from 6:59 AM to 12:35 PM.

Basant Panchami Saraswati Puja 2021 Vidhi:

Waking up early in the morning and taking a holy bath is the first step to follow on the auspicious day. It is advised to dress in yellow as The color has special significance on this day.

Don't forget to clean your house and Goddess Saraswati idol before the puja stars.

Ensure that the Saraswati idol is placed on a raised platform in the puja room. Cover the idol with a clean yellow cloth. You can also keep your books and musical instrument near the idol to get the blessings of the goddess.

Keep turmeric and kumkum in the puja thali. Light a diya or an incense stick before reciting the Saraswati puja mantras and aarti. Ask everyone in the family to take Aarti after the pooja is over to attain blessings of Goddess Saraswati.