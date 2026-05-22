Baruah Sisters Represent Assam At Cannes In Manish Malhotra Looks; Northeast Identity Takes Centre Globally

Baruah Sisters Represent Assam At Cannes |

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, which is held in Cannes, France. The significant festival is organised every year, and the event is attended by influential personalities and celebrities from around the world, who represent themselves in highlighting costumes with different themes. This year, the world is celebrating the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which started on May 12 and will continue until Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Many Indian celebrities were seen at Cannes, carrying their different looks and aura, but one thing that grasped attention was the appearance of the Baruah sisters at the event. The Assamese mother-daughter duo made a striking appearance in custom couture designed by revered Indian couturier Manish Malhotra. The duo's costumes represented the cultural identity of Northeast India.

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Urmimala Baruah and Snigha Baruah appeared at Cannes 2026

Manish Malhotra once again became the centre of attention as he brought Assamese heritage into a global fashion conversation at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Mother-daughter duo Urmimala Baruah and Snigha Baruah made a striking appearance in custom couture inspired by the cultural identity of Northeast India. At a Cannes season where Indian celebrities were seen leaning into heritage storytelling, the Baruah sisters' costumes stood out for something larger than fashion. They not only represented themselves but also their regional culture on a global stage by blending culture and fashion.

The duo talked about their culture

Designed by Manish Malhotra, the couture reinterpreted Assamese tradition through a modern global lens, placing regional craft, symbolism, and identity within the framework of international luxury fashion.

Speaking about the moment, Urmimala Baruah said, “This appearance is not just about fashion. It is about visibility. For a long time, the Northeast has not always been part of the mainstream narrative, and moments like this help bring that identity forward in a global space like Cannes.”

Snigdha Baruah added, “We are not trying to fit into a larger narrative, we are trying to ensure our own story is seen. Assam and the Northeast have their own identity, and it deserves equal space on global platforms like this.”

Urmimala Baruah |

Snigdha and Urmimala's outfit

Snigdha appeared in a blush silk ensemble detailed with hand-strung pearls and a 120-carat ruby and fancy-cut diamond necklace, while Urmimala wore a midnight-violet silhouette highlighted with crystals and statement Brazilian amethysts jewellery. Together, the looks reflected a growing shift in Indian couture, where regional identity is becoming central to global fashion storytelling.

Snigdha Baruah |

About Snigdha and Urmimala

Urmimala Boruah is an Assamese filmmaker who has scripted history with actress Snigdha as the first-ever mother-daughter duo to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. According to reports, they were joined by eight winners of a beauty pageant founded by Urmimala in 2017.

About Assam silk

Assam silk is one of India’s finest traditional textiles, known for its natural sheen, durability and rich cultural heritage. Produced mainly in Assam, it includes three major varieties; Muga, Eri and Pat silk. Muga silk, exclusive to Assam, is famous for its golden colour and is often called the “golden silk of India.” Eri silk is soft, warm and considered eco-friendly, while Pat silk is known for its bright white texture. It is woven by skilled artisans using traditional handlooms, Assam silk is widely used in mekhela chadors, sarees and ceremonial wear.