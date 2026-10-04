Bartender Marcio Silva Says India’s ‘Curiosity’ Excites Him As Brazilian Cocktails Meet Indian Spices In Mumbai

Marcio Silva, a bartender from Brazil, was in Mumbai recently for a Bar Takeover at Loya as the inaugural event of Taj Innercircle series of events.

The Brazilian danced to RD Burman music while he made some exotic cocktails using some Brazilian ingredients and some Indian spices.

Excerpts from an interview

Brazil and India have a common topography. What's similar according to you when it comes to cocktail ingredients?

Brasil (Sorry, we write Brasil with S) and India are both continental sized countries, with incredible biodiversity and a huge variety of climates and ecosystems. Naturally, that gives us an extraordinary diversity of ingredients. What fascinates me is that both countries have so many flavors that are deeply connected to everyday life and local culture but still have enormous potential to be explored in different ways through cocktails. For me, being a bartender is also about looking at these local ingredients, understanding where they come from and the stories behind them, and then finding new ways to translate them into a cocktail.

Why did you get your bitters from Brasil?

Because I wanted to bring a little bit of my Brasilian identity with me. The bitters I use are part of the aromatic structure of my cocktails and, in a way, part of my flavor signature. But what really interests me is putting those Brasilian elements in conversation with Indian ingredients. I didn’t come to India simply to reproduce what I do back home. I wanted to create a bridge between the two places and see what happens when Brasilian and Indian flavors meet in the same glass.

Which is that one ingredient native to India that excites you?

Indian spices fascinate me, especially the way they are used in layers. There’s an incredible ability here to build depth, complexity and balance without necessarily allowing one flavor to dominate everything else. That really interests me as a bartender because, in many ways, that’s exactly what we’re looking for in a great cocktail. Different aromas and flavors existing together while ultimately creating one harmonious experience.

Which is your favourite cocktail in this menu and why?

It’s difficult to choose just one because every cocktail tells a different part of the story we’re trying to share, but I would probably choose Algoz. It represents the way I like to work. There’s technique behind it, of course, but technique should never be the star of the drink. Flavor should be. And with Algoz, I particularly love the aromatic connection between Brasil and India. I like the idea that a cocktail can bring back a memory while also introducing you to something completely new. For me, a great cocktail can be complex behind the scenes, but when it reaches the guest, it should feel effortless, enjoyable and intuitive.

What's the key difference between the Indian drinker and a Brasilian drinker?

I’m still getting to know the Indian guest, so I think it would be unfair to try to define them after such a short time here. But my first impression is that there’s a great sense of curiosity. People seem genuinely interested in understanding the ingredients, the techniques and the story behind what they’re drinking. We have that curiosity in Brasil as well, but Brasilians tend to have a very spontaneous and social relationship with bars and drinking. Here, I’ve noticed a real attention to detail and a genuine desire to discover new flavors and experiences. As a bartender, that’s incredibly exciting.

What did you love about India?

The people. Without a doubt. Of course, I’m fascinated by the flavors, the colors, the spices, the food and the incredible cultural richness, but what will stay with me most is the hospitality. There’s a very particular intensity to India. It’s a country that constantly engages your senses and somehow makes you pay closer attention to everything around you. I came here hoping to share a little bit of Brasil, but I have a feeling I’ll go back home carrying much more of India with me than I ever expected.