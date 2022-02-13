Bar Cart: Ring into Valentine's Day with Cutty Sark Scotch Whisky

Yes, it is a whisky, not a ship! For all those who are looking to raise a toast to themselves or your love this Valentine's Day, we have got the best whisky that will add the must-needed vibe to your day. The first one from the Cutty Sark family, this drink has been around for over 90 years.

So, considering it still has its hold in the market, certainly makes it a great pick. Made from Scotland’s finest single-malts from Speyside, which is then blended with top-quality grain whiskies, this hooch is matured in the American oak casks that give it a complex flavour characteristic.

Once the whisky is matured it is then married, a traditional process (which not many distilleries follow) that gives it a unique texture and colour. An easy-to-drink blended scotch whisky with 40% ABV, this alluring golden liquid is smooth, vibrant and sweet. It has a clean flavour with a hint of vanilla, caramel and citrus fruit. Drink it directly or mix it with other mates, Cutty Sark is one of those few blends that doesn't overpower one's palate. This one makes for a perfect choice when sipping with friends and you want to sail smooth but also high in spirit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:54 PM IST