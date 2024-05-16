Banging Sarcasm The Indian Way: How Archit Madaan Is Spreading Smiles & Business With The Indian Sarcasm

The rapid surge in internet accessibility and feasibility has led to high usage of social media and has sparked a digital revolution across the country. The following development has also led to a huge boost in content creation opportunities in the social media realm. However, things were different a decade ago when most of us were still struggling to figure out the virtual space, a duo was busy making content that would change their fortunes. Archit Madaan and Raj Jain in 2014 started making memes on social media just for namesake. But little did they know their passion for content creation would fuel them to set up a brand that would be later known as The Indian Sarcasm.



Starting as a meme page in 2014, the duo expanded into various verticals. Learning and grinding the Internet world, the two kept mastering the immaculate pace with which the digital space has grown. Their recent onboarding of 20+ mainstream influencers from Mumbai garnered attention from the industry. The brand which is now known as TIS (The Indian Sarcasm) Media has crafted a niche for them especially in influencer marketing. With 150+ million impressions and an active user base of more than 20 million followers across platforms, the brand boasts reach and growth like none other. The brand has on boarded more than 3000 creators with a trusted and dedicated user base which has brought proven results. The brand spans around the creation of memes, news, fact checking and humorous content that will surely ruffle some feathers down the line. Apart from a successful influencer marketing stint, the company also provides services like social media marketing, website building, content production, graphic designing and Google Ads management.



Founder Madaan believes that it is important to keep up with trends in the contemporary world controlling the narrative in order to measure the pulse of the audience. Interactive and engaging content has made the internet the new times square of the global village called Internet.