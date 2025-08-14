Independence Day 2025: Things To Do In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | August 14, 2025

On 79th Independence Day, Mumbai will celebrate the glorious years of freedom, growth and prospering India

The city will witness various ways of honoring the country. Here are the places you must visit to celebrate the spirit of patriotism

Watch the Independence Day Parade at Shivaji Park, Dadar at 7:00 am

You can also watch the parade at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Witness the flag hoisting ceremony at BMC headquarters at 9:05 am

Experience Indian Navy Band's live performance at The iconic gateway of India from 5:30 to 6:30 pm

Enjoy the laser and sound show at Worli Sea Link

