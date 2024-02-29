Bangalore This Weekend: From Stand-Up Comedy To Heritage Walk, Here's Everything You Must Enjoy In Namma Bengaluru This Sat-Sun

What's happening in Bengaluru this weekend? Let us tell you that the list is loaded with amazing events that will keep you busy and entertained, giving you unforgettable memories. For every person looking forward to chill, relax, and laugh out loud, there's a comedy show, and for those wanting to hit some romance, why not go on a blind date? Apart from these, several other events are being held in your city, read below to know more and attend them all.

SO mini THINGS (MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield | March 3)

So Mini Things. So Mini.

Aiyyo Shraddha, your Instagram sensation who never failed tickling your laughter bones is now coming up with her very first stand-up comedy show. Excited to witness the fun live? If yes, head to the event happening in your city this Sunday and spend some relaxing time with family and friends. Last year, she also met PM Modi who is believed to have said "Aiyyo" on meeting her. Book here

With that said, there are other stand-up comedy shows too that one can experience this weekend. It includes shows titled 'Ridiculous' and 'Jokes Aaj Kal' along with a free live show by artist Ashwin Srinivas.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Sree Kanteerva Stadium | March 2)

Football fans in the town can make some noise as an ISL match is taking place in Bengaluru to one's delight. Scheduled for Saturday evening, one can witness the fight between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters live by making it to the stands. Book here

Karthik Music Live (Manpho Convention Centre | March 2)

In case you would love to spend your Saturday evening with some impressive melodies that will make your day, head to a musical event taking place in the city. Witness Indian playback singer Karthik's music on a live stage as he brings to you his meticulously crafted melodies.

Explore Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace (Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark's Rd, March 2,3)

If party, music, and laughter shows aren't your type, how about going on a heritage tour instead to explore the beauty and aesthetics of the city? You can take a tuk-tuk ride to visit the 18th-century palace and take to greeting vendors at the local markets, darshan at temples, and Scottish Presbyterian Kirk which hosts a 150-year-old pipe organ. Booking and more details