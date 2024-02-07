Banaras Lit Fest 2024: Dates, Event Venue, Registration Link & All You Need To Know

Are you the one looking forward to attending lit fests taking place in the country? While the one in Jaipur recently concluded, the next destination hosting a literature festival is Varanasi. Banaras Lit Fest 2024 is scheduled this February with a series of events and shows that reflect the rich literary culture of the ancient city.

Banaras Lit Fest 2024 Dates, Venue & More

Also known as Kashi Sahitya Kala Utsav, the festival will open its doors for enthusiasts on February 10. The three-day celebration will extend till the 12th of this month with a set of promising displays from art to music, and poetry to theatre, and much more.

Aiming to boost UP tourism, it would be held at the Rudraksh International Convention Centre in Sigra. The 2nd edition of the Banaras Lit Fest is also open to young and budding artists who may participate in an Open Mic on February 7 at the Assi Ghat.

Register Here: https://banaraslitfest.org/register

RSVP: +91 9415552600, +91 9651110118

List Of Prominent Personalities At The Fest

The festival would be graced by the presence of award-winning personalities including Param Vir Chakra Capt. Yogendra Singh Yadav, Padma Shri Santosh Yadav, Sahitya Akademi Awardee Arun Kamal, Hindi Bestseller author Divya Prakash Dubey, and Actress and Miss India (North Zone) Akanksha Verma among others.

What All To Expect?

It is noted that the festival would host a special ceremony in the memory of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. The 2024 edition is expected to feature Kavi Sammelan, book discussions, poetry reading sessions, cine and theatre performances, musical shows, and a meet with prominent authors of Hindi literature.

The English panel discussion is themed "Idea of India: The Way Forward for Indian Democracy" and will be carried out with panelists Journalists Utpal Kumar, Ghazaria Wahab, Omair Ahmad, and Prof. Dr. B Mahanta.