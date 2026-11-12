Badrinath Dham Closing Date 2026: Five Days Of Sacred Rituals To Begin Before Winter Shutdown; Here's What You Need To Know | Canva

Badrinath Dham is one of the sacred Char Dham Yatra sites, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The annual pilgrimage is located in the town of Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The temple is also one of the 108 Divya Desams, where Lord Vishnu is worshipped in the form of Badrinath.

The sacred doors of Badrinath Dham, which were opened in April 2026, are set to be closed from November 16, 2026. Before the annual closure, the temple will observe a series of traditional religious ceremonies known as Panch Puja, marking the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage season. The five-day ritual schedule will begin on November 12 and continue until the final day of the temple's closure. Let's understand about the ritual in detail.

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Badrinath Dham to close for winter

Badrinath Dham, a part of Chota Char Dham Yatra, is located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. It is set to be closed for the next six months on November 16, 2026, at 9:37 PM. Every year, the temple remains open for devotees during the summer and autumn months before shutting its doors for winter.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu sleeps during the month of winter and, because the region becomes inaccessible, the main deity is moved to the warmer location, Narsingh Temple in Joshimath or Yog Dhyan Badri Temple in Pandukeshwar. When the snow clears, the deity is moved back to Badrinath Dham, which leads to the opening of gates for devotees.

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Badrinath Dham closing 2026: Day-wise ritual schedule

Every year, before closing the doors of the pilgrimage site, the temple follows five days of closing rituals, which are called Panch Puja. The ceremonies will involve several religious observances and traditional rituals.

On November 12: The five-day Panch Puja ceremonies will begin at the temple, where Lord Shri Ganesha Temple will be closed.

November 13: The Adi Kedareshwar Temple and Adi Shankaracharya Temple will be closed as part of the traditional proceedings.

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November 14: Religious observances associated with Khadga Pustak will take place, along with the conclusion of Vedic recitations.

November 15: Special offerings will be made to Goddess Lakshmi, followed by an invitation for her ceremonial entry into the main shrine.

November 16: Goddess Lakshmi will be ceremonially placed inside the sanctum, while the idols of Uddhav and Kuber will be brought outside. The temple's doors will then close for the winter season.