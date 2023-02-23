Backstreet Boys to perform in India after 13 years; check details here

The iconic American boy band 'Backstreet Boys,' on Wednesday announced that they are all set to return to India after 13 years with their "DNA World Tour" in May.

'The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour' will be a two-city tour, which will be held at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens and in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on May 4 and 5, respectively.

The 'Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour' will begin on May 1 in Egypt, followed by India, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, and end on May 19 in South Africa. The world tour comes on the heels of the boy band’s tenth studio album, DNA.

The boy band formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell, and known for songs such as "Quit Playing Games," "As Long As You Love Me," and "Shape Of My Heart," last toured India in 2010.

The legendary boy band that has won the hearts of billions across three decades has continued to stay relevant in the music industry with a growing fanbase and an evergreen legacy that never goes out of style.

The tour will celebrate the band's history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess, and the band will belt out old hits, along with their latest hits from their recent album 'DNA' including 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', 'Chances' and 'No Place', among others.

Last year, the band released the first episode of their new documentary series, "Making Of The DNA Tour", giving fans an inside look at the preparation of their tour.

Registrations for the much-awaited ensemble coming to Mumbai and Delhi, on May 4 and May 5 respectively, are now live exclusively on BookMyShow.

