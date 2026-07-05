Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Treat High Fever Naturally

Every time you get a high fever, what follows is fatigue and a baggage of other health troubles. The harsher the medicines, the more adverse the effects. However, Ayurveda offers medicines and home remedies to treat without harm. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about the reasons behind the high fever, simple home remedies to treat it, and Patanjali products to help treat it.

Reasons Behind High Fever

Ayurveda refers to high fever as ‘jwara’ and calls it the body’s natural defence to remove any collected toxins and restore the body’s balance. Among adults and older children, 104°F is considered high. For newborns and infants between three and six months, it is 100° F and 102°F. It is around 103°F for infants and kids above six months.

The reasons include viral infections like cold, flu and dengue, bacterial infections like pneumonia, UTIs and bloodstream infections, inflammatory diseases like autoimmune diseases, heat-related diseases like heatstroke, medicines and vaccines, and even malignant tumours. The signs include high temperature, chill, sweat, tiredness, slight dehydration, feeling light-headed, and no interest in eating.

Seek help if you notice high temperature and signs like extreme tiredness, fainting spells, breathing issues, and a stomach ache. Trust Ayurvedic remedies and Patanjali medicines to treat high fever and related issues. Find them below.

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4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat High Fever

Lauki or Bottle Gourd: Acharya Balkrishnaji reveals, “Experiment with using lauki while taking medicine. Cut the lauki into round slices. Rub these slices on the soles of the feet or keep them there for a while. This provides with relief, and it definitely reduces the fever.”

Black Pepper and Tulsi Decoction: Tulsi has fever-reducing and antimicrobial properties. It lowers fever by combating any infections and provides immunity. Black pepper also works on similar grounds if used with other ingredients. Take seven to ten tulsi leaves and around five to six crushed black peppercorns. Brew them in two cups of water till condensed by half. Drink it warm for immunity and lower signs of fever. Use high-quality Patanjali Black Pepper Whole (5 Gms and 100 Gms) for its natural goodness.

Honey With Ginger or Garlic: Ginger treats mild fever, and its anti-inflammatory properties fight infections. It also helps you sweat and cool your body. Garlic has fever-reducing properties and compounds to increase immunity and fight infection. With honey’s antibacterial properties, they treat high fever. Blend one crushed teaspoon of ginger juice, one teaspoon of honey and a pinch of black pepper. It lowers inflammation and makes you sweat. Mix two to three cloves of crushed garlic and a teaspoon of honey to fight the primary reasons for fever. Use Patanjali’s Aastha Honey (50 Gms and 100 Gms). It is a blend of honeydew honey and blossom honey. Find all the natural sugars and minerals in it.

Fenugreek Seed Water: Fenugreek seeds’ anti-inflammatory properties help you sweat to break the fever and minimise body aches. Either boil the seeds in a cup of water, steep and strain the potion, and have it with drops of lemon juice and one teaspoon of honey or soak one tablespoon of the seeds overnight in half a cup of water. Drink the strained water the next morning. It lowers the fever and treats weakness. Patanjali Fenugreek Whole (100 Gms) is a great option, as it retains all the health qualities to fight the fever.

Also, try Patanjali’s special medicines to treat high fever. Divya Fevogrit Tablets (31 Gms) contain giloy, karanj, kutki, tulsi, and rose. It has been specially developed to treat fevers and viral infections.

Or have Divya Jwarnashak Vati (64 Gms) containing herbs such as giloy, desi tulsi, neem, turmeric, ashwagandha, and trikatu. It provides relief from all kinds of fever and respiratory issues like cold and cough, boosts immunity and battles issues related to seasonal illness.

Fighting high fever and related problems is possible with Ayurvedic home remedies given by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products.