Ayurveda's Natural Remedies For Nausea And Vomiting Relief

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Many times, people suffer from vomiting or nausea at the drop of a hat. And it can affect one’s daily life. However, understanding the reasons goes a long way in treating them. Find the whys and wherefores, along with simple tips for handling them, including Ayurvedic solutions suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products to treat them.

Reasons Behind Frequent Vomiting or Nausea

Ayurveda considers vomiting or chardi and nausea or hrullasa as symptoms of reversed digestive flow. It happens when your body’s basic energies or doshas are in imbalance. When mixed with the toxin’s accumulation, you either feel nauseous or vomit.

An excess of pitta causes heat and acidity, worsening the stomach lining and causing severe nausea, sour belches, and bile vomiting. Kapha issues lead to dull digestion, excess mucus, wet nausea, and heaviness. Vata controls movement. When disturbed, digestive movement is affected, causing nausea or vomiting.

Reasons behind nausea or vomiting include overeating, consuming too salty, oily, or heavy food, wrong combinations, stale or excessive liquid food, eating too quickly, untimely meals, and stress.

In Ayurveda, the first tip to manage vomiting or nausea is to stay hydrated with lukewarm or room-temperature water. Or drink coconut water to regain the lost electrolytes. Consume low-spice or bland foods, oil, and heavy elements; clear soups or broths; puffed rice; bananas; and dry toast. They give back lost electrolytes, manage the heat, and nourish you. Stay well rested. Practise deep breathing to manage your stomach.

Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests simple Ayurvedic remedies to treat nausea or vomiting, along with the right Patanjali products to help in the same.

4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Vomiting or Nausea

Amla: The high vitamin C content and tannin in amla lower nausea, acidity, and vomiting and deal with gastric irritation and digestive enzymes. Acharya Balkrishnaji calls amla a nectar for those suffering from frequent vomiting. “Have amla powder with honey. Or soak amla overnight in water and drink that water in the morning. You can also consume the ripened amla fruit or juice. It will get rid of vomiting. Keep fresh amla juice in the bottle. Add rock sugar and have it as a sharbat. Your stomach will be cleansed and also regain strength.” Patanjali’s Divya Amla Churna (100 Gms) provides relief from nausea and vomiting. It cools an irritated stomach, lowers acidity, boosts immunity, maintains skin and hair health, purifies the system, and preserves heart and blood sugar health.

Read Also Battling Diarrhoea? Discover Ayurvedic Solutions For Digestive Wellness

Cardamom and Cumin Mix: Cumin soothes the stomach while lowering indigestion-related nausea. Cardamom manages nausea’s sour aftertaste and burning feeling. Blend cardamom and cumin powder with one teaspoon of honey to treat nausea. Chewing on cardamom seeds calms the stomach. Patanjali Small Cardamom (25 Gms) is a high-quality spice, perfect for this remedy. Fine-quality Patanjali Cumin Whole (12 Gms) also helps in keeping the stomach healthy.

Lemon: Smelling freshly cut lemon lowers nausea. Scatter a pinch of black salt on a freshly cut half of a lemon. Keep licking it to treat indigestion and vomiting. Or mix lemon juice with salt and sugar for electrolytes and rehydration. Lemon juice with mint and honey treats stomach irritation. Patanjali Lemon Drink (250 Ml and 500 Ml) is a great drink made from the finest lemons. Rich in vitamin C and sodium, consume it to stay hydrated and deal with vomiting, nausea, indigestion, and such issues.

Ginger: It treats nausea and vomiting by calming the stomach and related nauseous feelings. Ginger boosts digestive fires, betters taste buds, removes food-related uneasiness, and relaxes and calms stomach tissues. Chew a cut slice of fresh ginger with a little rock salt on it. Have a fresh lemon and ginger juice to hydrate and manage nausea or vomiting. Ginger tea also manages the troubles.

Teas: Mint or peppermint tea cools the gastric lining and treats acidity-related nausea. Coriander seed water/tea cools Pitta-related heat and stomach upset. Fennel tea relaxes the stomach and controls nausea. Chamomile tea relaxes the digestive muscles and treats nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and indigestion issues. Patanjali Coriander Whole (200 Gms) are high-quality seeds that can be used to make coriander tea or water. Use Patanjali Fennel Whole (10 Gms) to prepare the tea for nausea and stomach heaviness.

Patanjali Mint Active Plus (6 Gms) provides digestive relief from related issues, has cooling properties to calm nausea, cleanses the stomach, and helps with absorbing nutrients.

With Ayurvedic tips and remedies suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda, constant nausea and vomiting will not be an issue. Of course, use Patanjali products for the same.