Ayurvedic Health Tips For Athletes To Stay Fit

Being an athlete means facing troubles with form. From finding the right food to stay healthy and energetic to managing sports-related issues, a multitude of troubles work against their fitness.

Simple techniques and Ayurveda ensure that athletes’ health stays optimum. Find out the issues sportspeople face when training or competing, Ayurvedic tips for good health, and Patanjali products that help.

Troubles Faced by Athletes While Training / Competing

The major trouble athletes face while training or competing is physical injuries, from muscle tears or sprains, concussions and fractures to intense fatigue, strain, and diet issues like any disorders or stringent food consumption.

The mental pressures include a high rate of misery or demotivation due to the pressure of performance, burnout on physical and mental levels, and anxiety related to expectations, resulting in physical and mental pressures.

Ayurveda mentions physical and mental health issues arising from Dosha imbalances and a reduction in Ojas, or vital energy. Vata Dosha imbalance brings in joint and muscle pains, mental disruptions, injuries, tiredness, many common injuries and more.

Kapha Dosha imbalance leads to exhaustion, mental heaviness, and slow recovery. Pitta Dosha imbalances result in soreness, high heat issues, burnout, digestive troubles, and skin rashes. Poor digestion results in toxin growth. Energy levels lower, and emotional issues like stress rise.

These issues can be dealt with harmoniously with the help of Ayurveda. Here are simple methods that help keep optimum health in sports.

4 Ayurvedic Tips for Good Health in Sports

Exercise: It is essential for athletes to train for just 50% of their capacity or till sweating slightly to ensure burnout doesn’t happen. Work out early between 6 AM and 10 AM for healthier strength and firmness. Yoga and breathing exercises like Pranayam manage body flexibility and oxygen intake.

Diet: A complete diet boosts energy levels, health, and recovery. Opt for items like date, raisins, walnuts, almonds, and coconut water for energy and stamina. Include lentils and dairy items like ghee and milk for muscle strength and repair. Eat root vegetables for Vata Dosha, cooling items for Pitta Dosha, and light yet spicy meals for Kapha Dosha.

Herbs and Spices: Shatavari boosts muscle development and strength, and improves energy. Ashwagandha works for good stamina and muscle strength, as well as stress reduction. Giloy also increases stamina, hormones, and muscle development. Bramhi lowers mental tiredness and improves focus. Shilajit is great for energy, stamina, and strength. Gokshura also works for hormones and muscle development. Turmeric has inflammation-reducing qualities and thus, works for lowering stress, soreness, and fast recovery. Tulsi helps manage respiratory health, while Ginger, with anti-inflammatory qualities, boosts metabolic suppleness. Cinnamon manages blood sugar levels.

Therapies: Simple healing treatments allow the body to heal naturally and relax. Abhyanga massage or oil massage helps remove tiredness and boosts blood circulation and suppleness. Use oils like sesame oil for the joints and flexibility. Panchakarma or detoxification removes toxins and lowers inflammation. Nasya works to boost respiratory health.

Patanjali offers great Ayurvedic options perfect for athletes. Patanjali Nutrela Sports Whey Performance (Malai-Kulfi) (1 Kg and 2 Kg) and Patanjali Nutrela Sports Whey Performance (French Vanilla) (1 Kg and 2 Kg) are high in protein, and work for bodybuilders and fitness fanatics for fast muscle recovery, improve stamina, and lower tiredness and cramps.

Or choose Swarna Shilajit Capsule (8 Gms) to boost the energy levels and stamina, immunity, and increase performance. It helps build muscles, helps absorb nutrients better, and has anti-inflammatory properties. It includes herbs like Gokharu, Ashwagandha, Safed Musli, Nutmeg, Giloy, Fenugreek, Shilajit, Black Pepper, and Gold.

Patanjali Nutrela Organic Omega 3, 6, 7, 9 (45 Gms) manages heart health and lowers inflammation. It contains herbs like Organic Flaxseed Oil and Sea Buckthorn Oil. Patanjali Dates (Medjool) (500 Gms) is low in glycemic index, and are good for the heart and those with diabetes.

Managing a career in sports or just following any sport works well if you follow simple Ayurvedic suggestions and include Patanjali products to boost the journey.