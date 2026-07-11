Ayurveda’s Take On Cloves: Ancient Spice, Modern Benefits

Indians use so many spices and herbs that we sometimes forget their multiple Ayurvedic nutritional values and health benefits. One such spice is clove. Find out about its details and health benefits, along with ways to use them from Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved. Also, know the Patanjali clove products for use.

Details about Cloves

What you see as cloves are the fragrant, sealed dried flower blossoms of the evergreen Syzygium aromaticum tree. Originally from Indonesia, this spice, esteemed for its medicinal properties, contains a highly pungent flavour.

In Indian cuisine, cloves are essential in masalas like biryani and garam masala, and are also used to make dishes such as pickles and curries. Outside India, it is used in items like baked products and Chinese five-spice.

While Indonesia is its largest producer, other big growers include Madagascar, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Comoros, Kenya, and India. In our country, the states growing it include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Now, let us talk about cloves’ benefits and ways to use them, in the words of Acharya Balkrishnaji, along with the relevant Patanjali products.

5 Ayurvedic Health Benefits of Cloves

Mouth Freshener: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “Cloves are beneficial for dealing with bad breath. Its effects stay longer than cardamom or elaichi. So, use cloves to deal with bad breath long-term.”

Pain Relief: Eugenol, its active compound, works as a natural pain reliever. It provides relief from toothaches, ulcers, gum or muscle tenderness, and headaches. They numb the area to provide respite.

For Puja: “Our scriptures have mentioned cloves as being pure for pooja and religious ceremonies. Along with being pure, it is also beneficial or medicinal,” says Acharya Balkrishnaji.

Respiratory Health: Cloves are naturally warming. Thus, it is useful in steam inhalation for cold, cough, chest congestion, or even managing asthma. It works as an expectorant to remove mucus from your airways for easy breathing.

Skin care: To treat skin issues like infections or acne, try applying clove oil diluted in a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, and apply it to the infected part. It treats the area due to cloves’ antimicrobial and antiseptic properties. It also prevents breakouts and lowers inflammation.

Ways to Make the Most of Cloves

For toothache relief, apply clove oil on the affected tooth with a cotton ball. To treat muscle soreness or joint or muscle pain, massage the affected area with oil that has a few drops of clove oil for relief.

Treat respiratory issues like colds and chest congestion with steam inhalation. Boil this water with cloves.

For digestive health, munch on a clove or two after the meals. Or drink warm water boiled with cloves.

To cleanse the system, soak a few cloves in warm water overnight and consume this water the next morning before eating anything.

Patanjali has some great clove offerings. Divya Lavangadi Vati (21 gms) has cloves along with black pepper, baheda, khair saar and babool. It clears chest congestion, treats respiratory issues, and clears your throat.

Choose Patanjali Dant Kanti Dental Cream (Advance) (50 Gms and 100 Gms). Its formula has 26 herbs, including cloves, babool, ajwain, triphala, neem, meswak, pomegranate peel, black pepper, mulethi, eucalyptus, cinnamon, fennel, and more. It treats toothache, halitosis, gingival bleeding and periodontal diseases.

For the Indian dishes, use Patanjali Garam Masala (100 Gms). It contains cloves along with essential spices such as coriander, cumin, black pepper, salt, cinnamon, fenugreek seeds, nutmeg, mace and others.

Stop suffering from issues such as toothache, muscle pain, respiratory issues, and even acne. Know the benefits of cloves to treat them. Follow the advice of Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and use Patanjali products.