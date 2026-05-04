Ayurveda Explains Why Amla Seeds Are A Hidden Super Ingredient

Many people may not realise that the seeds of herbs, fruits, and vegetables can have medicinal benefits. Amla is already famous for its health properties. Recently, researchers at Patanjali Research Institute, led by Dr Anurag Varshney and guided by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishnaji, explored the medicinal value of amla seeds. Here’s what their research found and how you can use amla seeds.

The Background

Amla is known for boosting immunity thanks to its vitamin C, and it also benefits the skin, digestion, and hair. In Ayurveda, amla is called 'Amritphal,' meaning the fruit of nectar. Its healing qualities are found in classic Ayurvedic texts such as Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and Ashtanga Hridayam.

Research Process

Patanjali’s research aimed to assess the efficacy of amla seed oil in combating diseases. They used a unique and eco-friendly method, supercritical fluid extraction (SCFE). Normally, oil extraction uses harmful chemicals, which compromise the oil and environmental quality. But SCFE uses no harsh chemicals/solvents. Also, the carbon dioxide used in this technique is fully recovered and recycled. The pure oil extracted preserves the original natural nutrients.

The Results

Initially, it was found that the oil’s effectiveness is against two harmful bacteria, which form a dense and sticky layer around themselves called ‘biofilm’ and are unaffected by antibiotics.

E. coli is responsible for vomiting, diarrhoea, and gastrointestinal infections

K. pneumoniae is responsible for pneumonia and urinary tract infections

Researchers discovered that amla seed oil breaks this layer to enter the bacteria’s protective shield. The oil is safe for human use. A test called ‘Ames Assay’ confirms this.

Another study assessed the oil’s efficacy against a third harmful antibiotic-resistant bacteria – P. aeruginosa – that causes eye, ear, skin and urinary tract infections. A specific fatty acid in this oil – linolenic acid – successfully upsets the bacterium’s internal communication mechanism and lowers the bacteria’s strength and effectiveness.

The Patanjali researchers tested amla oil on a model organism, C. elegans. Firstly, the organism got infected with a bacterium to induce disease. After administering the amla seed oil, researchers found the oil’s use pushes the organisms’ lifespan and shows their increased activity. It looked healthier and showed improvements in reproductive capacity.

The Patanjali studies were published in ‘Applied Food Research’, an acclaimed international journal by Elsevier. It is the first time two Patanjali research papers have been featured in a single issue of the same journal. It is a matter of pride for Patanjali and Ayurvedic science.

Read Also Boost Immunity The Ayurvedic Way: Simple Habits That Actually Work

Result Impact

There is significance to this research today, where antibiotic resistance is on the rise and thus needs alternative options. This research has brought forth a safe and natural remedy proven in clinical trials. It proves that amla seed oil has active constituents to fight harmful bacteria and opens up future potential.

2 Ayurvedic Tips to Use Amla Seeds

1. For Internal Health: Soak amla seeds in water for more than eight to 10 hours. Then dry them and grind them to make powder. Or grind it wet to create a paste. Add either to water and drink it daily. You can even add it to smoothies or juices. It helps with immunity, digestion, and managing blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

2. For External Help: Grind the seeds dry to create a powder to be mixed in hair oil to stop hair fall and boost scalp health. Or mix the dry powder in water or honey to make it into a paste and apply it on the skin to fight acne or spots.

The research by the Patanjali Research Institute has helped us understand the importance of amla seeds for our health.