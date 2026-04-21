Ayurveda Explains Tulsi’s Power For Seasonal Illness & Positive Energy

Worried about Vastu, unrest at home or chaos around you? Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, has the answers. He considers Vastu a science where problems and solutions are discussed. Sometimes, though, the expensive solutions can be intimidating.

To solve these problems, look to our scriptures for guidance. Tulsi is the answer. The scriptures consider it a form of God. This Ayurvedic plant is called Vrinda, Bhutagni, Bahumanjari, Soumya, Surasa, and Vatsalya. It is a divine medicine important in our culture, tradition, and religious and spiritual beliefs.

Acharyaji requests one and all to plant the Tulsi in the ground if you have the space. If not, he advises planting it in a pot. Plant it wherever it is possible. Once planted, you will be free from all worries.

Tulsi effect

If there is a change in the season or weather, there are a lot of demon-like fears around to harm you, like cold, cold, cough, cough, allergy, asthma, and pollution. That is the reason behind its name – Bhutagni. Every sort of unknown virus and bacteria seems like a ghost that we haven’t seen. To protect ourselves from this ghost, tulsi plays an essential role. Thus, it is called Surasa as it is valuable in Ayurvedic medicine. It is also called 'Devapriya' as it is dear to the gods.

In Sanatana culture, the religious people visiting Vrindavan, Mathura, or Kashi during religious festivals wrap a tulsi mala around their neck. How did our great men know all of this? In reality, tulsi is related to treating diseases related to the ENT, which includes the neck, nose, ears, and brain. That is the reason for tulsi being wrapped around the neck.

Tulsi consumption

While consuming tulsi, we are forbidden to chew it. Despite being nutritious, they contain high amounts of minerals like mercury and can damage our teeth, especially calcium. Many won’t know this scientific reasoning. If told about it being a sin, we won’t chew it.

You can boil tulsi in water and drink it, or grind it into a paste for consumption. We can also gulp. If you have to, chew as little as possible. Mix it with some honey in water for the kids. Elders can consume tulsi in tea or kadha, or in a medicinal form.

Tulsi as a practice

If tulsi is kept at home, the Vaastu will become good. If kept nearby, the planetary positions improve. Upon consumption, the body improves. Wear it around your neck, and your thoughts purify. If included in food and consumed, the gods get pleased, and the food is purified. This is our culture, tradition, and capability.

In the winters, tulsi dries easily, especially in North India. A simple solution is to break the various clusters so that their power remains safe. Or, make a small bundle made out of a piece of cloth to preserve it for years.

Among the many Patanjali Tulsi products, Patanjali Tulsi Panchang Juice (500 Ml) provides complete well-being by boosting immunity and digestion, fighting infections, and maintaining respiratory and heart health.

Tulsi Mala Super Premium 8.0 MM brings peace, happiness, positive energy, strength, a

nd good health into your life. Or consume Patanjali Basil (Tulsi) Drink (200 Ml) for its antioxidant properties and benefits for immunity.

The moment you discover tulsi’s true essence, it becomes beneficial for your health, life and Vastu.