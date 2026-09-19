Ayesha Khan Turns Marathi Mulgi In Red-Gold Saree, But Ghungroo-Adorned Hair And Nath Steal The Show: See Pics

Ayesha Khan embraced a classic Maharashtrian-inspired aesthetic in a lustrous gold silk saree |
The saree featured elaborate borders covered in floral and paisley-inspired embroidery in red, gold, pink and green accents that stood out against the golden base |
She paired the saree with a deep red blouse that instantly elevated the ensemble. Designed with a V-shaped neckline and a bold open back, it featured ornate gold embroidery across the bodice and sleeves |
The blouse sleeves brought another layer of drama to the outfit with large embroidered motifs and delicate tassle embellishments |
Ayesha accentuated the elegant look with traditional Maharashtrian nath, gold earrings, statement rings, and a stack of red bangles, paired with gold kadas |
A dewy skin, warm eyes with linear, luminous-rosy cheeks, a nude glossy lip and a small chandrakor bindi completed her festive beauty look |
Ayesha rounded off her Maharashrian glam with an elaborate braided updo decorated with tiny ghungroo ornaments, while loose tendrils softened the hairstyle |