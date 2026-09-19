 Ayesha Khan Turns Marathi Mulgi In Red-Gold Saree, But Ghungroo-Adorned Hair And Nath Steal The Show: See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAyesha Khan Turns Marathi Mulgi In Red-Gold Saree, But Ghungroo-Adorned Hair And Nath Steal The Show: See Pics

Ayesha Khan Turns Marathi Mulgi In Red-Gold Saree, But Ghungroo-Adorned Hair And Nath Steal The Show: See Pics

Aanchal CUpdated: Saturday, September 19, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Ayesha Khan Turns Marathi Mulgi In Red-Gold Saree, But Ghungroo-Adorned Hair And Nath Steal The Show: See Pics
Ayesha Khan embraced a classic Maharashtrian-inspired aesthetic in a lustrous gold silk saree

Ayesha Khan embraced a classic Maharashtrian-inspired aesthetic in a lustrous gold silk saree |

The saree featured elaborate borders covered in floral and paisley-inspired embroidery in red, gold, pink and green accents that stood out against the golden base

The saree featured elaborate borders covered in floral and paisley-inspired embroidery in red, gold, pink and green accents that stood out against the golden base |

She paired the saree with a deep red blouse that instantly elevated the ensemble. Designed with a V-shaped neckline and a bold open back, it featured ornate gold embroidery across the bodice and sleeves

She paired the saree with a deep red blouse that instantly elevated the ensemble. Designed with a V-shaped neckline and a bold open back, it featured ornate gold embroidery across the bodice and sleeves |

The blouse sleeves brought another layer of drama to the outfit with large embroidered motifs and delicate tassle embellishments

The blouse sleeves brought another layer of drama to the outfit with large embroidered motifs and delicate tassle embellishments |

Ayesha accentuated the elegant look with traditional Maharashtrian nath, gold earrings, statement rings, and a stack of red bangles, paired with gold kadas

Ayesha accentuated the elegant look with traditional Maharashtrian nath, gold earrings, statement rings, and a stack of red bangles, paired with gold kadas |

A dewy skin, warm eyes with linear, luminous-rosy cheeks, a nude glossy lip and a small chandrakor bindi completed her festive beauty look

A dewy skin, warm eyes with linear, luminous-rosy cheeks, a nude glossy lip and a small chandrakor bindi completed her festive beauty look |

Ayesha rounded off her Maharashrian glam with an elaborate braided updo decorated with tiny ghungroo ornaments, while loose tendrils softened the hairstyle

Ayesha rounded off her Maharashrian glam with an elaborate braided updo decorated with tiny ghungroo ornaments, while loose tendrils softened the hairstyle |

Read Also
Jacqueline Fernandez Embraces Pastel Elegance For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations; See Her Stunning...
Jacqueline Fernandez Embraces Pastel Elegance For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations; See Her Stunning...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source