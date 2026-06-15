Australian Tourist Ranks This Indian City As Top 5 Worst Places To Visit In The World; 'Pollution Everywhere, Cows On Roads' |

An Australian traveller who has explored more than 60 countries around the world has gone viral after sharing a list of five cities he says he would never like to visit again. Surprisingly for many, New Delhi topped his list of least-favourite destinations.

In the viral video, the content creator described India's capital as being "on a different level" when it comes to his negative experiences. Explaining his reasons, he said, "There's pollution everywhere, noise, buses, horns, cows on the roads, and the sky is filled with smog. It's not for me. I'm never going to go back."

However, he clarified that his criticism was limited to Delhi and not India as a whole. "The rest of India is absolutely lovely, but Delhi is clearly not for me," he added.

Apart from New Delhi, the traveller also named four other destinations he would avoid revisiting, León in Nicaragua, Oia in Santorini, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, and Benidorm in Spain.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users agreeing with his observations about Delhi's congestion and pollution, while others defended the city, pointing out its rich history, culture, and vibrant food scene.