Australian Cricket Legend Steve Waugh On India Playing Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 is underway, running from September 9 to September 28, and as the action heats up in the UAE, fans are keeping a close eye on how the teams are stacking up. The stage is set for one of cricket's most intense rivalries as India and Pakistan gear up to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14th at the Dubai International Stadium.

Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh was in Mumbai to launch his lifestyle venture. But when you meet Steve Waugh, cricket is never far from the conversation. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the former Australian captain shared his views on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, the evolution of cricket, and the rising stars of Indian cricket.

“India vs Pakistan is more than a sport”

The Asia Cup 2025 has already set the stage for one of the fiercest rivalries in world cricket, India vs Pakistan. For Waugh, this clash goes beyond the boundaries of sport.

“If India’s playing Pakistan, everybody takes notice. It’s more than a sport when these two countries are playing each other,” he said. “I feel a little sorry for the players because there’s so much pressure to win or lose. You’ve got the whole country passionately wanting you to win… But yeah, when Ind plays Pak it’s always more than sport!”

The former World Cup-winning skipper also expressed his wish to see India and Pakistan play more Test matches, lamenting the missed opportunities for fans and players alike.

Evolution of Indian cricket

Reflecting on how the game has changed, Waugh highlighted India’s ability to constantly reinvent itself.

“Cricket teams seem to always evolve. We saw with India-England, Shubman Gill’s first performance as Test captain, then Virat Kohli, now Rohit Sharma. That was really the making of a new team,” Waugh noted.

For him, India’s cricketing strength lies in its deep talent pool, academies, and infrastructure. “India will always be one of the top two or three countries in world cricket going forward.”

Three faces of the future

Asked about the most promising Indian players today, Waugh named three cricketers who have caught his eye. He said, Shubman Gill is a terrific cricketer. Nitesh Reddy...He said, “I know he hasn’t done much in the last 12 months, but he looks like a really good cricketer to me.” And he also likes wathcing Washington Sundar play.