Australia To Repatriate Three Ancient Indian Artefacts From Tamil Nadu Dating Back To 11th-12th Century

Australia To Repatriate Three Ancient Indian Artefacts From Tamil Nadu |

Three antiquities from India dating back to the 11th and 12th centuries and housed at a museum in Australia are set to make their way back to India. It marks another important step in returning culturally significant objects to their place of origin. The artefacts are believed to have originated from temples in Tamil Nadu and are considered valuable examples of the region's rich artistic and religious heritage.

The return of the antiquities is one of the results of the India-Australia summit during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current trip to the island country. India has pledged to return the relics of an Australian First Nations ancestor currently housed at the Government Museum of Chennai.

Australia to return three antiquities

Australia is set to repatriate three antiquities to India, dating back to the 11th to 12th centuries. These three culturally significant artefacts belong to Tamil Nadu. According to the Culture Minister, these artefacts include a ceremonial bronze trident of Goddess Bhadrakali, a mesmerising granite idol of Nandi, and a basalt sculpture depicting the six-headed Karttikeya.

All of these items were originally sourced from historic temples in Tamil Nadu. These items have been included in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia and the Art Gallery of NSW (New South Wales). According to officials, the artefacts are being returned after their origins were confirmed through investigations initiated by the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID.

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Announcement coincides with PM Modi visit

The official announcement of this repatriation coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia. This will further emphasise the strong cultural alignment between the two nations. It also highlights the growing cultural cooperation between the two countries. The artefacts are expected to be formally handed over to Indian authorities after completing the required legal and administrative procedures.

Why repatriation is significant?

The return of these artefacts reflects the increasing global effort to combat the illegal trafficking of cultural property. Over the past few years, India has worked closely with several countries, including the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, to identify and recover stolen antiquities.

Officials say repatriating such objects not only restores India's cultural heritage but also preserves the historical and spiritual significance of artefacts that originally belonged in temples and sacred sites.