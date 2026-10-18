Aura Points, Bro Is Cooked & More: Why Gen Z Is Obsessed With Words That Mean Nothing

Why is Gen Z embracing the absurd phrases that have no literal meaning? Tone, timing, repetition and shared humour turn nonsense into a cultural joke.

Scroll through any comment section and you'll find them. Phrases that mean nothing and everything at once. "Delulu" "Aura points" "Bro is cooked". Hand them to a dictionary and it blinks back blankly. Hand them to a group chat and they land like a punchline. So why is a generation raised on information overload so in love with words that carry no information?

The answer isn't in the words. It's in how they're said:

"Delulu works because it's a mood, not a definition,'' says Shanica Gonsalves, 21, a creative mind at a Mumbai advertising agency who builds social media content for staying away from depression built-up during office working hours. "Say it flat, it's a joke. Say it with a dramatic pause, it's a manifesto. Same word can be a self-roast, a flex or a pep talk. When people comment 'delulu is the solulu' without being asked, I know the content has done its job." Timing is everything. A phrase dropped a beat too early dies early in silence, a beat too late and the moment has passed. Repetition does the rest. Say a word ten times and it stops being a word and becomes a sound, then a signal that says, I am one of us.

Linguists may call this phatic communication, language that exists to bond rather than inform, but Gen Z has upgraded it with memes, sound clips and algorithmic speed. A phrase can be born on Monday, peak by Wednesday and turn ironic by Friday.

For Vrandesh Gupta, 23, a computer science student from Madhya Pradesh who is deep into Java, the whole thing feels strangely familiar. "Bhiya, it's like code, ekdum," he laughs. "You can print 'bhaukal' on screen, no logic, compiler doesn't care, output still comes. Hamare yahan 'Kya bhidu, sab jhakaas?' ka koi matlab nahi hota, par sab samajh jaate hain. Meaning gaya bhaad mein, connection hona chahiye. Ek semicolon miss ho toh code rota hai, but in vibes, zero syntax errors!"

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Not everyone is so relaxed about it. Adit Bhatt, 23, a media planner at a Mumbai agency, insists there is a deeper logic at play. "This is, fundamentally, a paradigm shift in the semantic ecosystem," he explains. "Think of it as frequency theory. In media planning, if a message hits the audience enough times, it builds recall. So if a meaningless phrase gets enough impressions and becomes cultural currency. As McLuhan said, or maybe it was Warren Buffett, the medium is the message. I've been deconstructing this for like a whole weekend. Well, one LinkedIn post. A long LinkedIn post."

Whether or not Adit's theory checks out, the point stands. These phrases aren't empty, they are loaded with something no dictionary can hold which is the shared humour. Each one is a tiny password, a joke that only works if you were there when it was born. Explain it and it dies, which is exactly why Gen Z refuses to. "If you have to ask what it means," Shanica says, grinning, "you've already missed the point."