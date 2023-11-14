Attending Cherry Blossom Festival 2023? 5 Must- Visit Places In Meghalaya That You Simply Cannot Miss

The Cherry Blossom Festival, a popular festival in Meghalaya known for bringing people who love nature, art, and music together, is all set to be held this year from November 17 to 19 in Shillong.

The festival, which is a beautiful celebration of music and culture, was originally started to highlight the unique beauty of the hills during the autumn months when the cherry blossom trees in Meghalaya would flower and turn the entire city of Shillong pink, providing a mesmerising view for visitors.

The festival has recently unveiled the artist lineup for its upcoming season. Irish singer-songwriter Ronan Keating will be headlining the music festival. The artist lineup for Internationally acclaimed artists includes Pink Panda, Jonas Blue, Hybrid Theory and Kenny Musk. The lineup includes a host of homegrown talents like Lou Majaw, Snow White, Da Minot, and Summersalt as well. While visiting the North Eastern state for the festival, here are 5 stunning destinations that you simply cannot miss:

Living Root Bridge

Double-decker Living Root Bridge situated in Cherrapunji is famous for its bridge made up of roots of an rubber tree. The 200 year old bridge is 3 km long at a height of 2400 feet

Dawki River, also known as the 'clear river' has gone viral on social media. The river is so clear that pebbles and fishes are clear to the naked eye.

Representative image |

Baghmara Reserve Forest is only 4km from the town of Baghmara. The reserve has Rhinos, elephants, feathered creatures and langurs that makes it a must visit place for every wildlife enthusiast.

Mawsmai Caves is located close to Cherrapunji. The 150 meter long cave becomes narrow at some places where a visitor needs to crawl which adds to the thrill of the tourists.

Nohkalikai Waterfalls, Cherrapunji is located just 5 Km from the main town. The waterfall situated at a height of 340 meters is known to be the country’s tallest plunge falls.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)