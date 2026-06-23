At 71, Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Is Crushing Intense Gym Workouts Like A Pro: Watch Video

Pinkie Roshan in new gym videos | Instagram

If you thought fitness goals had an age limit, Pinkie Roshan is here to prove otherwise. At 71, the mother of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is inspiring thousands online with her dedication to health and strength. The Roshan family has long been known for their disciplined approach to fitness, whether it's Hrithik's chiselled physique or veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan staying active through the years. And now, Pinkie is showing that she's just as fierce in the gym.

Inside Pinkie Roshan's latest gym session

Taking to her Instagram, Pinkie shared a series of workout videos that left fans truly impressed. The clips capture her powering through multiple exercises with confidence, stability and remarkable energy.

Alongside the videos, Pinkie penned an uplifting message about finding balance in life. "My feel-best part of the day… Connect the three HHH — head, heart and hand — and you will be balanced. Keep the HHH practice. Just trust me and trust yourself," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

The first video showed Pinkie performing dumbbell squats with ease. The classic lower-body exercise is known for strengthening the quads, hamstrings and glutes, while also improving balance and overall mobility.

Next up were cross lunges, also known as curtsy lunges. Stepping one leg diagonally behind the other, Pinkie demonstrated excellent coordination and stability. The movement targets the glutes and hips while challenging balance, making it a favourite for building functional strength.

She then moved on to seated dumbbell shoulder presses, effortlessly lifting weights overhead. The exercise primarily works the shoulder muscles while also engaging the arms and upper body, helping build strength and endurance.

Another highlight was her kettlebell bent-over rows. With controlled movements, Pinkie focused on strengthening her back and core while improving posture and upper-body stability.

The final exercise in the series was perhaps the most iconic, the plank. Holding the position with impressive control, Pinkie showcased her core strength and endurance. The simple-looking move is anything but easy, as it simultaneously engages the abdominal muscles, shoulders, back and arms.