Assam’s Manas National Park Adds Rare Black-And-Golden Cicada To India’s Wildlife Records

Assam’s Manas National Park Adds Rare Black-And-Golden Cicada | Wikepedia

Assam’s Manas National Park has added a rare and striking insect to India’s wildlife records with the documentation of the black-and-golden cicada, marking an important discovery for the country’s biodiversity research. The discovery was made by researchers from Aarayank and the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust during a field survey in the Bansbari range of Manas on May 20, 2024.

The species, known for its distinctive black body and golden markings, was recorded during biodiversity surveys carried out in the Manas landscape. The discovery highlights the rich and lesser-known insect diversity found within one of India’s most important protected areas.

Rare cicada spotted in Manas

A rare striking species of cicada was discovered in Assam. It was spotted perched on the trunk of an Okshi tree (Dillenia pentagyna) near the Bangale Hat-Dhuwa forest camp. However, the insect was only visible for about one minute before flying away. The researchers were able to identify it as Huechys fusca Distant, commonly known as the black-and-golden cicada.

The researchers recorded the cicada during a field survey in the Bansbari range of Manas on May 20, 2024, near the Bangale Hat-Dhuwa forest camp. At around 10:50 AM, they spotted the insect perched on the girdled trunk of an Okshi tree (Dillenia pentagyna) under clear, sunny conditions.

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Significance of the cicada

Cicadas are insects best known for their loud and characteristic calls, particularly during the warmer months. They spend a significant part of their life cycle underground as nymphs before emerging as adults.

The newly recorded black-and-golden cicada is considered significant because its presence adds to the known diversity of cicadas documented in India. Its distinctive appearance also makes it an interesting subject for entomologists and wildlife researchers. India is currently known to have around 204 native cicada species, while the genus Huechys comprises 24 living species.

Manas’ biodiversity importance

Located in Assam, Manas National Park is recognised for its exceptional biodiversity and is home to several rare and endangered species. The park forms part of the Manas landscape, which extends towards Bhutan and provides important habitats for wildlife.