Assam’s GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi Wins International Market With First Export To Dubai And Singapore

Assam’s GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi |

Assam's famous Tezpur Litchi has achieved a significant milestone by making its first international export to Dubai and Singapore. The development marks an important step for the state's agricultural sector and highlights the growing global demand for India's premium fruits. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Assam’s renowned GI-tagged Tezpur Litchi is gaining recognition in international markets. He added that the move would help secure better returns for farmers and create new opportunities for agricultural products from Northeast India.

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Tezpur Litchi received the GI tag in 2015

Tezpur Litchi, which received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2015, is known for its exceptional sweetness, juicy pulp, attractive bright-red colour, and unique flavour. Primarily cultivated in Sonitpur district and surrounding areas of Assam, the fruit has long been popular in local and domestic markets. The GI tag has helped establish its distinct identity and improve its market value.

The inaugural export shipment was facilitated through coordinated efforts by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Assam government, and local farmer groups. The initiative aims to provide better income opportunities for growers while expanding the fruit's presence in international markets.

Export coincides with two-day Litchi festival

One metric tonne of Litchi was exported to Dubai on Sunday, June 7, 2026, while 600 kilograms were shipped to Singapore on June 9, 2026. The fruit is known for its sweetness, bright red appearance, aroma, and eating quality. The export coincided with the two-day Tezpur Litchi Festival, held at the District Library Auditorium and Anand Chandra Agarwala Park in Tezpur, Sonitpur district, Assam. The festival was flagged off in the presence of Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, Assam Agriculture Commissioner Aruna Rajoria, Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, and representatives of DMR Green Valley Agro Fresh Pvt. Ltd.

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About Tezpur Litchi

Tezpur Litchi is a GI-tagged fruit from Sonitpur district, renowned for its sweet pulp and very small seeds. This century-old agricultural treasure is celebrated for its exceptional quality and demand, which has now expanded to international markets with exports to Dubai and Singapore. The cultivation of litchi in Tezpur dates back to 1923, when Padmanath Gohain Baruah established the orchards. The peak season for harvesting spans from May to June. India is one of the major litchi-producing countries in the world, with the subtropical crop grown in several states including Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.