Assam’s Anshulaa Baruah Brings Kaziranga’s Spirit To Miss Universe India 2026 Stage; Take A Look!

Who Is Anshulaa Baruah? |

Anshulaa Baruah has been drawing attention for putting Assam’s rich natural heritage and biodiversity in the global spotlight. Representing Assam at the Miss Universe platform, Baruah has used the international stage to highlight the state’s unique landscapes, wildlife and cultural identity.

Who is Anshulaa Baruah?

Anshulaa Baruah is a 19-year-old who represented Assam at the Miss Universe India pageant. What stole the spotlight was Miss Universe India 2026 finalist Anshulaa Baruah paying a striking tribute to Assam’s rich natural heritage with a Kaziranga-inspired national costume. Hailing from Narengi, Guwahati, Baruah’s appearance has helped bring attention to this lesser-known aspect of Assam beyond its traditional cultural identity. Her focus on biodiversity also reflects growing conversations around conservation, sustainable tourism and the need to protect fragile ecosystems.

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Rhino-inspired costume details

Anshulaa Baruah’s dress featured the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, lush foliage and floral elements. The dramatic ensemble draws inspiration from the vibrant ecosystem of Kaziranga National Park. Sculptural rhino motifs across the bodice and shoulders symbolise strength, resilience and protection, while layered greenery reflects the region’s rich biodiversity. The costume’s metallic touch finish adds a mythical touch to the costume. The dress symbolically portrays Baruah as a guardian of the forest and showcases Assam’s extraordinary wildlife and natural beauty on the national stage.

Assam rich biodiversity

Assam is known for its extraordinary biodiversity, with its forests, wetlands, rivers and wildlife making it one of India’s most ecologically significant regions. From the iconic one-horned rhinoceros of Kaziranga National Park to the diverse ecosystems of Manas National Park, the state is home to several rare and endangered species.

Assam’s natural wealth extends beyond its national parks. The state is part of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity region and has numerous wildlife sanctuaries, wetlands and forest landscapes. The Brahmaputra River and its surrounding ecosystem also play an important role in supporting both wildlife and local communities.