Assamese Poet And Lyricist Anis Uz Zaman Passes Away At 79 | X

Renowned Assamese poet and lyricist Anis Uz Zaman passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday morning, September 20, after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 5:40 AM at a private hospital in Guwahati. He leaves behind a significant body of work in Assam’s literary and cultural landscape. His death marks a loss for the Assamese literary community, where he was known for his contributions to poetry and songwriting.

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Poet And Lyricist Anis Uz Zaman

Poet and lyricist Anis Uz Zaman died at the age of 79 in Guwahati on Sunday morning, September 20, after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 5:40 am at a private hospital in the city.

Zaman was associated with Assamese literature for several decades and contributed to the region’s cultural sphere through his writing. His work as a poet and lyricist connected literature with music, allowing his words to reach audiences beyond traditional literary circles.

Contributions To Assamese Literature

Zaman completed his primary education in Assam before pursuing higher studies. He later taught and was associated with several educational institutions in the state. Throughout his career, he also worked at Gauhati University before joining R.D. Higher Secondary School, where he taught for many years.

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He was associated with the Assam Sahitya Sabha and participated in various literary activities. His published poetry collections include Ajanji, Gulpi, Setujia Joon, Dekhomokali and Ei Batodeirei. Some of his poems were also translated into Bengali.

Zaman represented Assamese literature at poetry gatherings in India and abroad. According to his biographical profile, he participated in international poetry conferences in Dhaka in 2001 and Kolkata in 2008, besides attending several other literary programmes.