Assam Loses Sattriya Legend As Padma Shri Awardee Gopiram Bargayan Burabhakat Passes Away At 103 | X

Assam has lost one of its revered cultural figures, Padma Shri awardee and renowned Sattriya artist Gopiram Bargayan Burabhakat, who passed away at the age of 103. His death marks the end of an era for Sattriya, Assam’s classical dance tradition rooted in the Vaishnavite monasteries, or Sattras, of the state. Assam minister Ranoj Pegu said this in a post on X on Monday, September 14.

Burabhakat was widely respected for his contribution to preserving and promoting Sattriya dance and the cultural traditions associated with Assam’s Sattras. Over the decades, he dedicated his life to the art form, helping carry its traditions and distinctive repertoire to generations of performers and audiences.

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Gopiram Bargayan Burabhakat passes away

Padma Shri awardee and veteran Sattriya artist Gopiram Bargayan Burabhakat of Sri Sri Uttara Kamalabari Satra passed away at the age of 103 on Monday, September 14, 2026, while undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh. He was born on January 1, 1925, in Namkatani village of Majuli, Assam. Burabhakat was associated with the Sattriya tradition from an early age. His artistic journey reflected the discipline and spiritual foundation of the dance form, which evolved through the teachings of saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciple Madhavdeva.

In recognition of his contribution to Indian art and culture, Burabhakat was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of the country’s highest civilian awards. The honour acknowledged his decades-long dedication to Sattriya and his role in keeping Assam’s rich cultural heritage alive.

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What is Sattriya?

Sattriya was traditionally performed by monks in Assam’s Sattras as part of devotional practices. It was later recognised as one of India’s classical dance forms by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2000. The dance combines graceful movements, expressive gestures, music, and elements of devotional storytelling. Gopiram Bargayan Burabhakat dedicated his life and lived a disciplined life as a celibate devotee and spent over nine decades serving the monastery. As a senior spiritual and cultural leader, he helped protect and pass down centuries-old Assamese heritage.