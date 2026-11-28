Ashwin Sanghi Explores The Link Between Indian History, Mythology And Thrillers At Mumbai Book Festival 2026 |

Renowned Indian author Ashwin Sanghi was among the literary personalities who attended the Mumbai Book Festival 2026 on Saturday, November 28. The author participated in an engaging session titled 'Where Legends Become Thrillers', moderated by Shweta Padda, where he discussed how India's ancient history, mythology, mysteries and legends inspire the stories he writes.

During the conversation, Sanghi spoke about his approach to storytelling and how he brings historical references and lesser-explored aspects of India's past into the world of fiction. He also reflected on how certain historical figures and epics have been interpreted over the years, urging readers to look beyond familiar narratives and explore the wealth of information available.

Ashwin Sanghi On Chanakya Being Misunderstood In Modern Literature

One of the key subjects discussed during the session was Chanakya, a historical figure whose life and teachings have inspired Sanghi's book Chanakya's Chant. The author pointed out that modern literature has largely presented Chanakya through a limited lens, often focusing primarily on his political strategies and alliance-building abilities.

According to Sanghi, there is much more to explore about Chanakya and his personality. He suggested that readers and researchers should examine the different dimensions of his life instead of restricting his legacy to political manoeuvring.

The author also highlighted the importance of researching India's past rather than dismissing historical accounts by simply categorising them as mythology. He encouraged a deeper examination of the country's history, traditions and stories.

'Ramayana Has Several Narratives': Author Discusses Different Versions Of The Epic

Sanghi also spoke about the way the Ramayana is often viewed as mythology rather than history. During the discussion, he highlighted that the epic has around 300 different versions, each presenting its own narrative and interpretation.

Ashwin Sanghi's Popular Books

Known for blending historical references, mythology and crime fiction, Ashwin Sanghi has authored several popular titles. His Bharat Series includes The Rozabal Line (2007), Chanakya's Chant (2010), The Krishna Key (2012), The Sialkot Saga (2016), Keepers of the Kalachakra (2018), The Vault of Vishnu (2020), The Magicians of Mazda (2022) and The Ayodhya Alliance (2025).

Mumbai Book Festival 2026: Dates, Venue And Entry

The Mumbai Book Festival 2026, also known as the Mumbai Book Fair, is taking place from November 24 to November 29 at the University of Mumbai's Kalina Campus in Santacruz East. The festival features sessions and discussions with authors, alongside activities for readers and literary enthusiasts. Entry is free for visitors.