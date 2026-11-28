Shefali Shah at Mumbai Book Festival 2026 |

Actor Shefali Shah recently stepped into a new role as an author with her memoir, The Audacity of Being: A Sort-of Memoir. The actor attended a session at the ongoing Mumbai Book Festival 2026 at the University of Mumbai's Kalina Campus on Saturday, November 28, where she spoke about her experience of putting her life and thoughts into words, the response to her book, and the importance of mental health.

Published on October 1, 2026, the memoir marks Shefali's first book. During the session, she candidly recalled questioning her publishers about the decision to write an autobiography. She wondered who would be interested in reading her story and even asked, 'Kaun padhega meri kitaab?' However, the response she has received since its release has been far more encouraging than she anticipated.

Shefali described the reaction to her memoir as beautiful and overwhelming, admitting that she had not expected such a warm response from readers.

Shefali Shah On Finding Her Voice As A Writer

Speaking about what encouraged her to explore writing, Shefali revealed that it was something she had enjoyed long before taking up the project. She had written blogs and occasionally shared her thoughts through Instagram, which eventually led people around her to suggest that she write an autobiography.

She said, "sometimes I feel why should not people write, doesn't matter who reads it and who doesn't. I like writing, I used to write my blogs, even on Instagram sometimes and then people told me why shouldnt you write an autobiography."

'If Getting Therapy Is A Woke Culture, Then Thinking Intensely Is Also Woke Culture'

Another important part of the discussion centred on mental health and seeking professional help. In her memoir, Shefali has written about undergoing therapy during difficult phases of her life. At the festival, she was asked about the importance of therapy and how society sometimes views it as part of a so-called 'woke culture'.

Responding to the question, the actor said, "If getting therapy is a woke culture, then thinking intensely is also woke culture."

Shefali emphasised that choosing to seek therapy is a personal decision and that people should not be judged for it. Drawing a comparison with physical health, she pointed out that people consult doctors when something is wrong with their bodies or organs, so mental health should be approached with the same seriousness.

Mumbai Book Festival 2026: Dates, Venue And Entry

The Mumbai Book Festival 2026, also known as the Mumbai Book Fair, is being held from November 24 to November 29 at the University of Mumbai's Kalina Campus in Santacruz East. The festival brings together readers, authors and literary enthusiasts for discussions and other literary activities. Entry is free for visitors.