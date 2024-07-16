Ashadi Ekadashi 2024: Muharat and Rituals

Ashadi Ekadashi, a significant Hindu festival observed in honour of Lord Vishnu, holds immense spiritual importance. In 2024, this auspicious occasion falls on July 16 evening to July 17 evening, marking a time of devout observance and adherence to traditional rituals. Devotees across India and beyond eagerly anticipate this day to seek blessings and divine grace. Let's delve into the rituals, significance, and auspicious timings associated with Ashadi Ekadashi 2024.

Why Do We Celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi?

Ashadi Ekadashi is celebrated during the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July) and holds profound spiritual significance. It is believed that observing this day with devotion and performing the prescribed rituals can wash away sins and grant liberation (moksha). Devotees fast on this day, believing it to be equivalent to fasting on all 24 Ekadashis of the year.

Rituals And Observances

Fasting (Vrat): Devotees observe a strict fast on Ashadi Ekadashi from sunrise to the next day's sunrise. Fasting is believed to cleanse the body and soul, and it is undertaken with utmost dedication.

Puja To Lord Vishnu: Special prayers and rituals are performed to Lord Vishnu on this day. Devotees visit Vishnu temples, where elaborate ceremonies are conducted to seek his blessings.

Reading Scriptures: Recitation of sacred texts like the Vishnu Sahasranama (thousand names of Lord Vishnu) and Bhagavad Gita holds great importance. It is believed that chanting these hymns brings spiritual merit.

Charity (Daan): Giving alms to the needy and performing acts of charity are considered auspicious on Ashadi Ekadashi. It is believed to earn merit and blessings from the divine.

Jagran (Night Vigil):

Some devotees observe a night vigil on Ekadashi, engaging in bhajans (devotional songs) and prayers throughout the night.

Auspicious Timings (Muhurat)

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: Tuesday, July 16 at 08:33 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: Wednesday, July 17 at 09:02 PM

Celebrations Across India

Ashadi Ekadashi is celebrated with great fervor in Maharashtra, where it is known as 'Pandharpur Wari'. Pilgrims undertake a journey to Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vithoba (a form of Lord Vishnu), singing devotional songs and carrying palanquins with the Palkhi of saints. In other parts of India, devotees visit Vishnu temples, offer flowers, fruits, and sweets to the deity, and participate in community prayers and satsangs (spiritual discourses).

Ashadi Ekadashi 2024 promises to be a day filled with spiritual fervor and devotion across the Hindu community. Observing the rituals with sincerity and faith is believed to bestow blessings, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment upon devotees. As the auspicious day approaches, devotees eagerly prepare to immerse themselves in prayers, fasting, and acts of charity, seeking divine grace and guidance from Lord Vishnu.

As you prepare to observe Ashadi Ekadashi 2024, remember to approach the day with purity of heart and dedication, embracing the spiritual essence it offers.