Ashadi Ekadashi 2024: 7 Facts About Lord Vithoba That You Didn't Know

By: Rahul M | July 16, 2024
Celebrated in the months of June and July, Ashadi Ekadashi is a religious procession. It comprises of a beautiful Palkhi with the 'padukas' of the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram
Ashadi Ekadashi 2024 is going to be celebrated on July 17 this year. The festival is dedicated to Vithoba or Panduranga- a form of lord Vishnu.
Vithoba is popularly called the Vitthala and Panduranga by the devootees
Dedicated to Vithoba, Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir is located in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. It is near the border of Karnataka
Most people believe that he is a form of the Hindu deity lord Vishnu or lord Krishna. However, his idol is carved in black stone with his hand resting on his waist
The Varkari poet-saints have dedicated devotional poetry known as 'abhangas' for Vithoba
Vithoba is associated with the two most auspicious festivals- Shayani Ekadashi celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashadha, and Prabodini Ekadashi, in Hindu Kartik's month
