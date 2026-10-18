Ash Gourd In Durga Puja: Know Its Religious And Cultural Significance | X

Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion, elaborate rituals and cultural programmes across India. This year, Durga Puja will conclude on October 21.

While the festival is widely associated with the worship of Goddess Durga, several traditional offerings and ritual practices also hold religious and cultural importance. Ash gourd, also known as winter melon or petha, is one such vegetable used in certain Hindu rituals. Let's understand its importance and role in Durga Puja.

Religious Significance Of Ash Gourd

Ash gourd holds a place in various Hindu religious practices and is sometimes used in rituals involving symbolic offerings. In certain traditions, it is offered as a substitute for animal sacrifice, reflecting the belief that a symbolic offering can fulfil the ritual's purpose without harming a living creature.

During Durga Puja, ash gourd, known in Bengali as chalkumro, also serves as a non-violent, symbolic substitute for animal sacrifice.

Why Is Ash Gourd Used In Rituals?

Ash gourd is valued in several Indian traditions for its symbolic associations with purity and auspiciousness. In some ritual practices, it is cut or offered as part of ceremonies intended to ward off negative energies or mark the completion of a religious observance.

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Ash Gourd Linked To Goddess Kushmanda

In Vedic and Shakta traditions, ash gourd is linked to Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. Just as the deity is revered as the creator of the universe, ash gourd is viewed in certain spiritual traditions as a high-prana biological entity capable of absorbing and grounding heavy or fierce energy.

Durga Puja brings together religious devotion, regional customs and community celebrations. From the preparation of bhog to the decoration of pandals, each tradition reflects the cultural identity of the community observing the festival.