Navratri 2026 Day 8 Colour Is Purple: What This Hue Signifies And Celebrity Looks To Try For Durga Puja, Garba Night

Navratri is nearing its final stretch, and Day 8 is bringing a regal shade into the festive fashion spotlight. October 18 marks the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, with purple taking centre stage.

What is the meaning behind the colour purple?



Purple is associated with grandeur, nobility, richness and prosperity. Its deep, striking tones can lend a luxurious feel to festive outfits, whether you prefer a traditional silk saree or a contemporary lehenga. For Day 8, the shade offers an opportunity to experiment with rich fabrics, intricate embroidery and standout accessories while keeping your look rooted in the festive spirit.



If you need some outfit inspiration, these Bollywood celebrities show how purple can work across different celebrations.



Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor's purple saree is a stylish pick for anyone who wants to keep the drape understated while making the blouse the centre of attention. The heavily embellished corset blouse adds a contemporary edge to the traditional silhouette, making this look a great option for Durga Puja or Dandiya night. Pair a similar ensemble with statement earrings and comfortable footwear to complete your festive look.



Tammannah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's purple lehenga brings drama to festive dressing. The ensemble features a mix of geometric and floral embroidery, while the high-neck blouse stands out with contrast-stitch rose motifs and dangling golden ghungroo details. A sheer purple dupatta adds movement and softens the richly embellished outfit. This look is ideal for Garba night if you want a traditional silhouette with plenty of detail.



Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt offers a modern take on traditional Indian craftsmanship in a custom silk saree. The design brings together Banarasi weaving and Parsi Gara-inspired detailing, with a hint of chartreuse adding contrast to the pallu. An aubergine strapless corset blouse featuring keyhole cut-outs and loop-and-toggle fastenings gives the ensemble a bold finish. For Durga Puja or a festive gathering, you can drape the pallu more traditionally for a graceful, modest finish.



Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri's purple lehenga makes a strong case for Garba celebrations. The rich purple skirt and corset feature Chandi Tilla embroidery, a traditional Kashmiri technique that uses silver thread. Hot-pink piping adds a bright contrast to the deeper hue, giving the outfit a playful finish. For a similar look, pair a richly embroidered purple lehenga with minimal jewellery and let the colourful detailing do the talking.



Suhana Khan

For an evening celebration, Suhana Khan's violet georgette saree is all about understated glamour with a statement-making twist. An embroidered bralette blouse adds a contemporary feel. The highlight is a diamond-and-emerald kamarbandh, which brings a luxurious finish to the ensemble. Take inspiration from this look for a festive party or a glamorous Dandiya night, pairing a violet saree with standout jewellery.