'As Mother.... Guilt Creeps In': Mahhi Vij Sets Parenting Goals With Sweet Letter To Daughter Tara | Instagram @mahhivij

Television actress and model Mahhi Vij recently melted hearts on social media after sharing an emotional message dedicated to her daughter Tara Bhanushali. The heartfelt post came after Tara, who is just six years old, won a gold medal, making her parents proud.

In her touching note, Mahhi opened up about the challenges of balancing her motherly duties and work, candidly admitting that her busy schedule sometimes prevents her from being present at every important moment in her daughter’s life.

TAKE A LOOK:

She wrote, "There are so many days when I’m working and struggling to keep up with her schedule. I miss events, I miss moments, and sometimes I lean on fellow moms for help. As a mother, there are times when guilt creeps in and I wonder if I’m doing enough."

Despite the occasional guilt, Mahhi shared how Tara’s maturity and understanding continue to inspire her. The actress revealed that her daughter’s supportive nature gives her the strength to keep going.

Expressing her pride, she added, "The way you understand your working mom, the way you handle things with so much love and maturity at just six years old… It’s truly beautiful. Every holiday I get, every moment I spend watching you grow, reminds me why I keep going."

Mahhi concluded her message with another heartfelt line that captured the deep bond between mother and daughter. "I’m trying my best to balance everything, and you are my strength. You are my everything."

Mahhi Vij shares Tara with her husband, television actor Jay Bhanushali, and the couple often posts adorable glimpses of their daughter’s milestones and achievements on social media.