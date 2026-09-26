Arunachal Pradesh’s Jenny Pinggam Gaduk To Represent India At Mrs Asia International 2026 In October

Arunachal Pradesh’s Jenny Pinggam Gaduk Heads To Thailand For Mrs Asia International 2026 | X

Arunachal Pradesh is set to have representation on an international platform as Jenny Pinggam Gaduk heads to Thailand to participate in Mrs Asia International 2026, which is scheduled to be held in Khon Kaen, Thailand, from October 12 to 19. Her participation brings attention to the northeastern state and its diverse cultural identity on a global stage.

Gaduk’s journey to the international pageant marks a significant moment for Arunachal Pradesh, a state known for its rich tribal heritage, traditions and natural beauty. Her participation is expected to showcase not only her individual journey but also provide an opportunity to highlight the culture and identity of the region.

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Set to represent India

Jenny Pinggam Gaduk is set to represent India at Mrs Asia International, which is scheduled to be held in Khon Kaen, Thailand, from October 12 to 19. Gaduk, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, was earlier recognised as the First Runner-Up of Mrs Arunachal 2026. She will now take part in the international pageant, where she is expected to showcase India’s cultural diversity and heritage.

Mrs Asia International brings together married women from across Asia, providing participants with a platform to represent their countries and communities while taking part in various pageant-related activities. The competition typically focuses on confidence, personality, communication and individual achievements alongside the traditional elements associated with pageantry.

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About Mrs Asia International 2026

The Classic & Mrs. Asia International 2026 Pageant is scheduled to take place 12–19 October 2026 in Khon Kaen, Thailand. The pageant is expected to bring together contestants from across Asia and women of Asian heritage worldwide, celebrating Beauty and Elegance, Leadership and Empowerment, Cultural Exchange, Talent and Personal Achievement, Friendship and International Goodwill.

Talking about the event place, Khon Kaen is one of Thailand's major cities and an important cultural and convention destination in northeastern Thailand. It is the capital of Khon Kaen and one of the largest cities in Thailand.