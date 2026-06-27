Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Flags Off Operation Arunoday To Boost Frontier Tourism; Everything To Know About This Unique Civil-Military Initiative

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has officially flagged off Operation Arunoday on Saturday, June 27, 2026. It is a pioneering civil-military initiative aimed at promoting tourism in the state's remote frontier regions while strengthening cooperation between local communities, the administration, and the Indian Armed Forces.

CM Pema Khandu flags off Operation Arunoday

The initiative seeks to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s rich natural beauty, unique tribal heritage, and strategic border areas to visitors in a responsible and sustainable manner. Many of these locations, situated close to the international border, have remained largely inaccessible to tourists due to challenging terrain and limited infrastructure. Operation Arunoday aims to change that by improving connectivity, encouraging community participation, and facilitating tourism-related development.

Civil-military tourism initiative

Operation Arunoday is a civil-military initiative aimed at opening the trekking route from Thingbu Village to the 5,583-metre-high Bajrang Peak. The initiative was undertaken by the Indian Army and the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIIMAS) and it seeks to unlock adventure tourism potential of Arunachal's frontier regions, which will also create new livelihood opportunities for local communities, boost tourism and enhance visibility of the border and state's remote areas.

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CM shares visit highlights

Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a few pictures of his visits on X and wrote, "The future of Arunachal’s frontier lies not only in safeguarding it, but also in enabling people to experience it responsibly." He further said, "Operation Arunoday is a unique civil-military initiative to open the trekking route from Thingbu Village to Bajrang Peak (5,583 m), unlocking the adventure tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh while creating new opportunities for local communities and bringing greater visibility to our frontier. Immensely happy to have flagged off this expedition, jointly undertaken by the Indian Army and NIMAS. Wishing the team a safe and successful mission."

Visit to Jaswant Garh Memorial

The CM also visited the Jaswant Garh War Memorial on Saturday, June 27, 2026 and paid tribute to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), and the brave soldiers of the Battle of Nuranang who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 India-China War.