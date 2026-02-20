Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day: Must-Visit Places To Explore In 'Land Of The Dawn-Lit Mountains'

By: Sunanda Singh | February 20, 2026
Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is celebrated every year on February 20. It marks the day when the state became the 24th state of India in 1987. On this special occasion, visit some of the beautiful places in the state, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Golden Pagoda is also located in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a major tourist attraction and a must-visit place for those who seek solace.
Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is a place that is worth visiting for its spectacular lush green mountains and a huge variety of floras. It is famous for hosting the Ziro Festival of Music, which is popular among travelers
Sela Lake, a revered site for Buddhists in Arunachal Pradesh, is a place of serenity and spiritual reflection. Nestled amidst majestic mountains, its peaceful ambience and scenic beauty make it a must-visit for those seeking a spiritual retreat.
If you want to explore the state, start your journey from the Tawang War Memorial, which is dedicated to the Indian martyrs who sacrificed their lives in lives in the 1962 Indo-China War.
Luman Falls is a mesmerising waterfall located on the outskirts of Tawang. It is named after Rani Lumum, who was known as the lady of Arunachal Pradesh.
The Kameng River, also known as the Bharali River, is an important water source in Tawang and serves as a vital lifeline for both flora and fauna.
