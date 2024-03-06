Aruna Tole’ Book: Redrafted Memoir Provides Unique Prosthetic Designs

X/Canva

A redrafted memoir cum motivational book, “Enable: An occupational therapist’s journey brought to light”, written by the late Aruna P Tole, head of the physiotherapy department at the Tata cancer hospital, Parel, was released recently in the run-up to the International Women’s Day. Copies of the book will be donated to all medical libraries.

Originally written by Aruna Tole, the book has been redrafted and co-authored by her daughter and TIFR neuroscientist Dr. Shubha Tole and journalist-writer Kalyani Sardesai, ten years after Aruna Tole passed away.

“The book was my late mother’s long-standing dream and the sum of her life’s work,” said Shubha Tole. She added, “It took some time and effort to redraft and simplify a technical, para-medical text into a work that can be read and understood by young professionals and students on the cusp of choosing a career.”

Collaborative Efforts To Redraft Book on Occupational Therapy

Given that the original writer is no more and the massive treasure trove of source material on hand, Shubha Tole reached out to Ms Sardesai, and together, they redrafted the book with a first section that is more accessible to a non-specialist audience and a second that is more technical and has valuable educational details for students and practitioners of OT.

The descriptions of the prostheses, aids and appliances Aruna Tole created are unique original designs, each one customised to the needs of individual patients. Most of her patients were from economically strained backgrounds, and cost and Indian lifestyle were guiding principles in her designs.

“A knee and ankle joint must flex completely, or the person cannot squat,” she would say, and then go ahead and fabricate one. “Enable...” was formally launched at the Tata Memorial Hospital at the hands of directors C. Pramesh in the presence of Dr Sudeep Gupta. Director Tata Memorial Centre, Padmakar Tole, Aruna’s husband and Capt Prashant Tole, son.