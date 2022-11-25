Saveetha College of Occupational Therapy conducts screening awareness program

Saveetha College of Occupational Therapy, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) students and occupational therapists performed a screening awareness program for more than 3071 primary school students in the districts of Kanchipuram, Chennai, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu to identify the difficulties of students in reading, writing, behavior, school environment, social relationships and physical and mental difficulties at early stages.

This program was organized for a social cause to create awareness for the parents, teachers and students of primary school students on early intervention and it is being recognized by the Kalams World Record and they presented the medal and certificate to the Dr.N.M.Veeraiyan, Honourable Chancellor of SIMATS, Dr.Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics, SIMATS, Dr.M.Arun Kumar, Principal, Faculty and students of Saveetha College of Occupational Therapy at SIMATS, Thandalam.