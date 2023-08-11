Artix: India's Debut Hotel Art Fair Opens its Doors On August 25 | Representational Image

In a unique fusion of art and luxury, Artix is poised to captivate enthusiasts of art and culture starting on August 25, marking India's inaugural Hotel Art Fair. Artix aims to achieve its objective by presenting a wide range of Indian art and culture in a single, spectacular venue, serving as a grand showcase for the country's rich and diverse artistic heritage.

This extraordinary event will take place at the renowned Taj Mahal Palace in New Delhi where the entire second floor will be transformed into an interactive art hub. It will be held at New Delhi's Taj Palace from August 25th to 27th, 2023. Over the course of three days, the fair will unite individuals from around the world in a collective celebration of art, culture, and design collectibles.

A portion of the proceeds will be allocated to charitable causes, while the art exposition will spotlight India's cherished textiles, tribal arts, and skilled artisans.

The Taj Mahal Palace's second floor will undergo a remarkable metamorphosis, with each room on the floor being converted into distinct art salons and galleries. Within this captivating setting, attendees will encounter a rich blend of Indian and international artistic masters, featuring contemporary and modern art, sculptures, tapestry art, and valuable collectibles.

The debut show is set to include the participation of more than 20 galleries, such as Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Cultivate Art, Anant Art Gallery, Art Pilgrim, and Art Centrix. Additionally, seven independent artists and three private collectors—Priya Paul, Lekha Poddar, and Saloni Doshi—will also contribute to the event. The fair's fundamental purpose is to bridge the gap between artists and collectors, fostering a deeper connection between the two.

This event is committed to creating a community of art aficionados and collectors in an intimate and contained atmosphere. Furthermore, it aspires to become India's pioneering travelling art fair, with plans to extend its reach to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)