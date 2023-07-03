Jackfruit Day 2023: 6 Amazing Health Benefits of 'Poor Man's Fruit Of India'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Jackfruit, a tropical fruit known for its fibrous texture and ability to mimic the texture of meat, is a favourite among vegans, vegetarians, and even those looking to explore new flavour profiles
Jackfruit: About 50- 80 tons can be harvested from a hectare of land. However, because of large production and widely used by economically weaker sections. It is popularly known as the 'Poor Man's Fruit Of India'
Research shows that eating jackfruit can potentially reduce the risk of heart disease. The combination of potassium, fibre and antioxidants present in it can benefit heart health
The fruit is high in vitamin C, which according to studies can help prevent inflammation and skin problems
It may help control blood sugar levels as it has a low glycemic index (GI) score and thus, beneficial for managing diabetes
Jackfruit is a good source of fibre, so it could help you feel fuller for longer and help keep your bowel movements regular. Thus, preventing constipation
Phytonutrients are natural cancer-fighting compound and are also found in jackfruit which may prevent cancer cells formation in our body
Thanks For Reading!