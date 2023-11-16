Art Mumbai's Inaugural Edition Is Set To Redefine The City's Art Scene

Art Mumbai | Instagram/Art Mumbai

In an exciting development for art enthusiasts, Mumbai is gearing up for the much-anticipated Art Mumbai, the city's first major art fair, showcasing a carefully curated selection of modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia. The event, scheduled to take place at the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course from November 16 to 19, boasts a display of almost 2000 artworks by 300 artists.

For those passionate about art, this marks a significant moment as the fair is set to feature renowned art galleries and artists, transforming the racecourse into a vibrant hub of creativity. Sculpture gardens, featuring the works of artists like Phanendra Nath Chaturvedi, Neeraj Goswami, Dhruva Mistry, Dhananjay Singh, and more, will seamlessly blend art with nature.

International art galleries, including Grosvenor Gallery (London), Aicon Gallery (New York), Aicon Contemporary (New York), 1X1 (Dubai), and Volte (Dubai), will contribute to the global appeal of Art Mumbai by showcasing artworks from around the world. The event aims not only to elevate South Asian art but also to pay homage to the dynamic city itself.

Art Mumbai is not just for seasoned art aficionados; it opens a door for newcomers to the art world. The fair provides a unique opportunity to interact with creators, galleries, and curators of exceptional caliber all under one roof. This accessibility is a rare chance to explore and appreciate the works of favorite artists or discover new ones in a leisurely setting.

Beyond the art, the event offers a delightful experience with a food court and live performances, creating a perfect ambiance for art enthusiasts, collectors, architects, designers, and tastemakers.

The inaugural edition of Art Mumbai comes fifteen years after the commencement of the India Art Fair in Delhi in 2008, marking a significant milestone for the art scene in Mumbai. With both Indian and international participation, the fair is set to become a prominent platform for industry insiders, enthusiasts, and first-time buyers, contributing to the ever-evolving tapestry of the art world.

