Art beat: Pristine sacred garden

What is the importance of colours in your work?

- Colours are crucial to my work. They hold everything composed. The pictures as well as the feelings are twisted by them. Colours hit you in the face, be it the cheerful red, the orange or the saffron, making you blink. Symbolic and with highly original themes depicted in the best story-telling traditions, I try to bridge the gap between cultures, and try to bind humanity together.

From the Warkaris (a religious sect of Maharashtra) to porters and the current ‘Sacred Garden’ (abstract) series, you draw on the rich cultural heritage of India and transpose them on to the canvas to create images of prodigious beauty. Tell us about your upcoming solo show ‘Sacred Garden’.

- A sacred garden is a religiously-influenced garden, it originates on temple grounds. Religion has been an important influence on garden design. Temple gardens were made in Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt. Sacred groves were made in ancient India, Greece, Rome, China and Japan. Sacred trees were important in Celtic and Germanic Europe and still are important in India.

Many groves or forests were sacred in ancient India and continue to be so in modern Hindu worship. Buddhism had a significant influence on garden design, with the Zen gardens of China and Japan as famous examples. In Christianity, particularly Catholicism and Anglicanism, Mary gardens are common among churches and institutions.

The Sacred Grove is a philosophy in Africa, a ritual in the Amazon, an inheritance in the Americas, a healer in Australia and it should not become a memory in India. I did not replace the grove with an image as is often done in our culture rather I propose an abstraction as a realm to meditate and think.

My works reflect the lost glory and pray to get back the good days.